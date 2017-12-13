How the Ganga-Jamuna tehzeeb enriched Lucknow’s cuisine (any why it’s better than food in Lahore)

c

Today, it is interesting to see that Lucknow cuisine, whether in homes or at great daawats (lavish meals), has seen a revival of many of its age-old gastronomic traditions. Lucknow has always had a vast and interesting variety of food that has belonged to different cultures and cuisines. Lucknow chefs took the best of these ideas, absorbed them into their current cuisines and made it into a uniquely Lucknowi experience.

Many people, including my family have, over the decades, made Lucknow their home. We all belonged to different faiths and we each came with our own version of social mores, culinary etiquette and food preferences. But it all became absorbed, in the broadest sense, into the cuisine of Lucknow, as we saw and savoured it in the homes of our friends. For instance, our Parsi friends like the Kharases and the Viccajees introduced us to the delights of dhansak and other Parsi specialities which had their antecedents in Persia. Although the majority of the great dishes of Lucknow’s fabled cuisine belonged to a sophisticated Muslim elite that is highly subtle and refined, many dishes were influenced by Hindu families who were vegetarian but who took inspiration from non-vegetarian dishes. Yet other dishes were incorporated into Lucknow’s cuisine from Anglo-Indian, Christian and Eurasian tables. All of this was referred to as the angrezi khana of Lucknow.

Gilawat Ke Kebab

SERVES: 8 | PREPARATION TIME: 1 HOUR

INGREDIENTS

Mutton: 750 gms, minced thrice from lean gol boti

Raw papaya: 6 tbsp, ground to a paste

Desi ghee: 2 tbsp

Dhania (coriander) seeds: 2 tsp

Jeera (cumin) seeds: 1 tsp

Hari elaichi (green cardamom): 4 pods

Badi elaichi (black cardamom): 1 pod

Laal mirch (red chilli): 10 pieces, whole

Dalchini (cinnamon) powder: 1 tsp

Javitri (mace): ½ tsp

Laung (cloves): 6 cloves

Jaiphal (nutmeg): 2 pieces

Besan (gram flour): 9 tbsp, roasted

Salt to taste

Charcoal: 2 pieces

METHOD

Grind the raw papaya into a fine paste.

Sauté the coriander and cumin seeds, green cardamom, black cardamom, red chillies, cinnamon, mace, nutmeg and 4 cloves in a pan on a low flame for about 5 minutes. Then grind into a fine paste. Mix in the minced mutton, salt and the raw papaya paste. Keep it aside to marinate for 1 hour.

Mix the gram flour and the rest of the ingredients except the 2 cloves, the ghee and the charcoal. Put the mixture in a large pan. Then put the burning charcoal, 2 cloves and a teaspoon of ghee in a small steel bowl and place it in the centre of the large pan. Cover the pan with a heavy lid for the smoking process and let it smoke for 30 minutes.

Divide this mixture into 12 equal portions and roll into a ball. Then, using the palms of your hands, press it into round flat patties about half an inch in thickness.

Heat a frying pan on a low flame. Add the ghee and individually place the patties in it and shallow-fry them on both sides for 4 minutes each. Serve hot with onion rings.

KALI GAJAR KA HALWA (BLACK CARROT HALWA)

This is a Lucknow speciality. Kali Gajar (black carrots) are available only in the winter season and this halwa can only be bought in the Chowk in Lucknow.

SERVES: 8 | PREPARATION TIME: 1 HOUR

INGREDIENTS

Kali gajar: 1 kg

Desi ghee: 250 gms

Full-cream milk: 1 kg

Khoya (whole milk fudge): 250 gms

Sugar: 250 gms

Hari elaichi (green cardamom): ½ tsp, pounded pods

Almonds and pistachios: 12 each, soaked, peeled and slivered

Khoya, almonds, pistachios and for garnishing silver leaf

METHOD

Wash, peel and grate the carrots. Boil the milk and let the carrots cook in it until they are tender and the milk is absorbed. Once the milk is absorbed, roast them for 5 minutes. Then add the ghee and further roast. When the ghee separates and the carrots are well roasted, add the sugar.

Roast the khoya separately until it is red and the raw taste disappears. Set aside a little raw khoya for the garnishing. Add the roasted khoya to the halwa. Mix in well. Add the ground cardamom and mix in. Decorate with white khoya pieces, almond and pistachio slivers and silver leaf (chandi ka varq).

