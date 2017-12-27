Travel Desk

Five top holidays in 2018 that have been made possible by changes in Indian tourism

A list of places to go and things to do in the coming year.

by 
Diptendu Dutta/AFP

Visit a floating national park with a new flight connection

Photo credit: Wikimedia commons [Licensed under CC-BY-2.0]
Photo credit: Wikimedia commons [Licensed under CC-BY-2.0]

As part of the UDAN scheme, a direct, twice-weekly New Delhi-Imphal flight is set to launch in January. Improved connectivity to the capital of Manipur will provide a much-needed shot in the arm to tourism in the state. Visit one of India’s most stunning natural phenomena: the Keibul Lamjao National Park. Circular patches of green, called phumdis, float on Loktak Lake, and on one such floating, marshy island sits the national park. The rare and endangered sangai deer, endemic to these parts, inhabits the park. Take a boat ride on the lake to access some of the phumdis. Back in Imphal, don’t miss the women-run Mother’s Market or Ima Keithel, where thousands of women sell spices, shawls and food items.

Fly straight to Gangtok and explore Sikkim

Rumtek Monastery. Photo credit: Ramana Kumar B/ Wikimedia Commons [Licensed under CC-BY-SA-4.0]
Rumtek Monastery. Photo credit: Ramana Kumar B/ Wikimedia Commons [Licensed under CC-BY-SA-4.0]

With Pakyong Airport near Gangtok nearly ready to begin operations in early 2018, the direct air link to Sikkim will facilitate easier explorations of the Himalayan state. Get your bearings in the cosmopolitan capital Gangtok, sampling a blend of Tibetan, Nepali and Sikkimese flavours at the many restaurants. Explore Rumtek, among the state’s largest monasteries, before heading deep into West Sikkim. The mighty Kanchenjunga dominates this region. On a clear day, its icy peak looms above roads winding through hills lined with cherry trees and tea plantations. During Losar, the Tibetan New Year in February, grand mountaintop monasteries, including Pemayangtse, come alive with colourful masked dances called chaam.

Learn to ski in Gulmarg

Photo credit: Sanjay Kodain/Wikimedia Commons [Licensed under CC-BY-SA-3.0]
Photo credit: Sanjay Kodain/Wikimedia Commons [Licensed under CC-BY-SA-3.0]

With an increasing number of reliable adventure operators in the country, almost every season and region in India offers a chance to experience a destination through its outdoors. Gulmarg is slowly establishing itself on the global ski map, drawing experienced and newbie skiers from India and around the world. The Gulmarg Gondola is one of the highest operating cable cars in the world, going up just below the summit of the 4,200-metre Mt Apharwat. Every winter, the slopes are covered in metres of fresh snow, and instructors are on hand for beginner skiing lessons.

Go on a leopard safari in Rajasthan

Photo credit: Prasanna Subramanian/Wikimedia Commons [Licensed under CC-BY-SA-4.0]
Photo credit: Prasanna Subramanian/Wikimedia Commons [Licensed under CC-BY-SA-4.0]

In the first effort of its kind in India, Rajasthan launched Project Leopard – an initiative to protect the spotted cat by conserving its habitat and improving its prey base. Go on a leopard safari in the Jhalana Forest Reserve in Jaipur, where a healthy population of 20 cats roam the 24-square-kilometre area. With such a high concentration of leopards, chances of spotting this shy, elusive cat is high. Until recently, Jhalana was not a protected reserve and people wandered in freely. Now, access is limited, with organised jeep safaris offering a chance to spot jackals, neelgai and hyenas, apart from the leopard, within the foliage of low hills and valleys.

Explore Uttarakhand through its homestays

Photo Credit: via Facebook
Photo Credit: via Facebook

The UN General Assembly declared 2017 as the International Year of Sustainable Tourism. In a sector defined by its high carbon footprint, one way to travel responsibly, while also having a wholesome holiday, is to opt for smaller homestays rather than large hotel chains. Uttarakhand has a scattering of cosy family-run establishments in the beautiful regions of Kumaon and Garhwal, offering guests an intimate experience. Stay in traditional mud-and-stone houses or colonial-era bungalows; potter about in kitchen gardens and eat farm-fresh food; go on long walking trails in the mountains with views of glistening peaks. In the evening, gather around a bonfire or a fireplace with hosts, trading tales of life in the mountains and the illustrious travellers from around the world, who once frequented Uttarakhand’s mountain villages.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

This one’s for the last-minute party saviours

This New Year’s Eve, be appreciative of those who make every party night a success.

The run up to New Year’s Eve is spent in a rush of coordinating schedules, upgrading your wardrobe and hunting down the ideal party spots. However, it’s time you also acknowledged the ones that make every New Year’s Eve party a success without much fanfare. They are the last-minute party saviours, who prevent the party from descending into chaos, all by themselves.

Let’s start with the one who makes it all happen in the first place - the friend with all the contacts. He/she is the one you depend on to get you into the guest list, be it an exclusive gig or a sold-out event. It sure is satisfying to walk past snaking lines outside a club even though you were the least prepared with a plan. It’s even more satisfying to do so while looking great, no courtesy to yourself of course. Last-minute panic calls to friends who have a way with serums, styling gels and grooming tools are what keep bad-hair-and-beard-days at bay.

Then there are the adult sitters of the group, whose attempts to keep you hydrated and intermittently fed through the evening always go unappreciated. Their last-minute interventions are what keep that nasty hangover away the next morning, or prevent gross side effects of binge drinking for the rest of the party. Think how much they compromise on fun trying to get a bite into you just as you try to reach out for another drink, or snatch it from you at the right time. Unfairly treated as party poopers, think about how much drama they’ve saved you. Or better yet, ask them about the number of times they’ve snatched your phone from your hand at the right time - in anticipation of yet another embarrassing call, text or e-mail to the ex, boss or landlord. They are the ones who help you keep your reputation, job and apartment the next day.

Play

Then there’s that one person in the group who declines a few drinks and picks up the car keys at the end of the night. But New Year’s Eve is particularly harsh on these last-minute designated drivers, for the party goes on till the wee hours of the next year - from club-hopping across town to midnight street food demands to other spontaneous plans made in the spirit of the night. In the honour of the party spirit that demands no one be left behind, there are more last-minute party saviours waiting, parked just around the corner – Uber’s driver partners who turn up at any hour of the night. Not only do they take the pressure off the designated driver, they also help keep the party momentum going, responsibly. The video above shows how Uber and its driver partners are there for you, so you don’t have to get behind the wheel.

This New Year’s Eve, #LeaveYourKeysBehind. To download the app, click here for Android and here for iOS.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.