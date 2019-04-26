Scroll in exclusive partnership with This guide was written by the editorial staff of Wirecutter (A New York Times Company). The products in it are independently reviewed. Scroll.in may earn a commission when any of the products are purchased online through the links below.

After researching 42 wireless mice and testing 14, we found that the Logitech M720 Triathlon Multi-Device Wireless Mouse is the best wireless mouse for most people because it is more comfortable to use than nearly every other mouse we tested, connects easily via a USB dongle or Bluetooth and tracks well on most surfaces.

Because of its tall, arched back, the Logitech Triathlon fit into our testers’ hands nicely. It was more comfortable than similarly priced options. We never experienced any issues connecting it to both Mac and Windows laptops via USB dongle or Bluetooth, and it can pair with – and quickly switch between – three Bluetooth-compatible devices. Logitech claims that the Triathlon’s battery can last for two years. We have been using the same mouse for about 15 months, and it has yet to die. It also has six programmable buttons you can customise using Logitech’s Options software and a scroll wheel that toggles between ratcheted and freewheel scrolling.

If the Logitech M720 Triathlon is unavailable, we recommend the Logitech M585 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse or the Logitech M590 Silent Wireless Mouse. Both mice have tall 1.6-inch-high backs, and our testers generally found they fit their hands as comfortably as the Triathlon even though they’re a little smaller. They can connect through a USB dongle or pair with up to two devices via Bluetooth, unlike the Triathlon’s three. Logitech claims that the battery will last for two years. The M585 and M590 have one fewer button than our top pick, and you can customise any of their five buttons with Options. While our panel preferred the Logitech M590’s silent buttons, which still provide feedback without a loud, physical click, the mouse is not as widely available as the M585.

If you spend all day using a mouse, we recommend the Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse for its comfortable design, its buttons, and its secondary thumb scroll wheel. Since it’s nearly a half-inch wider and longer than the Triathlon, our panel found it comfortable for all grips and hand sizes, especially those with bigger hands. It’s more expensive, but it did track even more precisely than the Triathlon in our testing. Like the Triathlon, it can connect to and switch between up to three devices via Bluetooth or dongle. The MX Master 2S has a rechargeable battery that can last for about two months on a single charge. It has six programmable buttons – as many as the Triathlon – that can be customised with Logitech Options software, and it offers a second scroll wheel for your thumb.

Our portable pick is the Logitech Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse. The Anywhere 2S is smaller than most mice we tested – and its back arch was about a half-inch shorter than the Triathlon’s – but we found that it was still really comfortable to use over long periods of time. Like all of our picks, it can connect via USB dongle or Bluetooth, and it can wirelessly connect with up to three devices. Like the MX Master 2S, the Anywhere 2S has a rechargeable battery that can last for around two months before you’ll need to recharge it. It has five programmable buttons (one is hiding behind its scroll wheel), and it offers Options software for you to customise each button to your liking.

How we picked

These are the features you should look for in a wireless mouse, in rough order of importance:

Comfort: This can vary based on hand size, so we sought out average hand measurements for adults. Using hand anthropometric data collected by the Georgia Tech Research Institute (taken from studies conducted in 2002 and 2008), we combined men’s and women’s hand measurements to find that the average palm size is 4 inches and the average middle finger length is 2.95 inches. We also broke down a 1981 study of hand anthropometry commissioned by the US Army and found similar results: a 4-inch average from the base of the participants’ palm to the base of the middle finger and a 3.23-inch average from the base of the middle finger to the tip.

This can vary based on hand size, so we sought out average hand measurements for adults. Using hand anthropometric data collected by the Georgia Tech Research Institute (taken from studies conducted in 2002 and 2008), we combined men’s and women’s hand measurements to find that the average palm size is 4 inches and the average middle finger length is 2.95 inches. We also broke down a 1981 study of hand anthropometry commissioned by the US Army and found similar results: a 4-inch average from the base of the participants’ palm to the base of the middle finger and a 3.23-inch average from the base of the middle finger to the tip. Connection: The wireless signal shouldn’t cut out during ordinary use across short distances. Some mice can connect only via a 2.4 GHz USB wireless receiver, aka a dongle, while others connect via Bluetooth only, and some mice support both. As of 2019, Bluetooth is a requirement because all the dongles we tested were USB-A compatible, and many laptops are USB-C-only now (although you can always employ a USB-A-to-USB-C adapter). That said, wireless mice that support both Bluetooth and dongles are the most convenient because they’ll fit every situation. If your mouse uses a dongle to connect, it should be as unobtrusive as possible and your mouse should provide dongle storage.

The wireless signal shouldn’t cut out during ordinary use across short distances. Some mice can connect only via a 2.4 GHz USB wireless receiver, aka a dongle, while others connect via Bluetooth only, and some mice support both. As of 2019, Bluetooth is a requirement because all the dongles we tested were USB-A compatible, and many laptops are USB-C-only now (although you can always employ a USB-A-to-USB-C adapter). That said, wireless mice that support both Bluetooth and dongles are the most convenient because they’ll fit every situation. If your mouse uses a dongle to connect, it should be as unobtrusive as possible and your mouse should provide dongle storage. Battery life: A great wireless mouse should last a couple of years on replaceable batteries or a couple of months on a charge, at the very least. Constantly replacing or recharging batteries is an inconvenience, and if you find that your mouse requires replacements on a regular basis, you should look into other options.

A great wireless mouse should last a couple of years on replaceable batteries or a couple of months on a charge, at the very least. Constantly replacing or recharging batteries is an inconvenience, and if you find that your mouse requires replacements on a regular basis, you should look into other options. Buttons: Every wireless mouse should have the standard right-click and left-click buttons. We know many people use the back and forward buttons on the side of the mouse, too, so we looked for mice that have at least two side buttons for added functionality. We also noted the placement of the buttons and whether they were awkward to use.

Every wireless mouse should have the standard right-click and left-click buttons. We know many people use the back and forward buttons on the side of the mouse, too, so we looked for mice that have at least two side buttons for added functionality. We also noted the placement of the buttons and whether they were awkward to use. Useful software: Oftentimes, wireless mice come with bundled software that allows you to track battery life and customise buttons, sensitivity, acceleration, scroll speed and more. Many people don’t use the software that comes with their wireless mouse, but it’s a nice bonus.

Oftentimes, wireless mice come with bundled software that allows you to track battery life and customise buttons, sensitivity, acceleration, scroll speed and more. Many people don’t use the software that comes with their wireless mouse, but it’s a nice bonus. Sensor: A mouse’s sensor should be able to register motion correctly and precisely, and it shouldn’t stop or jump around the screen. It should also work on a variety of surfaces, primarily desks, hard and soft mouse pads, wood and fabric. Since nearly every mouse we tested in 2019 tracked well on most surfaces, we no longer consider a mouse’s sensor to be a defining feature.

In 2019, we tested 14 new or updated wireless mice: Logitech’s M720 Triathlon Multi-Device Wireless Mouse, M585 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse, MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse, Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse, Marathon Mouse M705, Wireless Mouse M310, Performance Mouse MX, Wireless Mouse M510 and the M590 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse. Logitech dominates the category, but we also tested mice from other manufacturers: the AmazonBasics Ergonomic Wireless Mouse, the AmazonBasics Wireless Mouse with Nano Receiver, Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse, VicTsing 2.4G Wireless Mouse and the VicTsing 2nd 2.4G Wireless Mouse.

How we tested

I tested each mouse for about a day’s work on a Windows and Mac laptop to evaluate its comfort, button placement and software. I also used them on a variety of common mousing surfaces, including a desk, a hard mouse pad, a soft mouse pad, a wood floor, a large piece of fabric, glass and mirrors. We used all three grips – palm, fingertip and claw – with every mouse we tested to evaluate comfort.

In 2015, 2017 and 2019, we asked panel testers to use our wireless mice contenders and share which they liked and disliked after spending a few hours with each mouse. Each panel member measured their mousing hand from the base of the palm to the base of the middle finger, from the base of the middle finger to the tip, and from the tip of the thumb to the tip of the pinkie with the panellist’s hand spread wide. Though our panellists had a wide range of hand sizes, their average measurements align with the average hand measurements we found in other studies: 4 inches (palm), 3.3 inches (finger) and 7.7 inches (spread).

Our pick: Logitech M720 Triathlon

The Logitech M720 Triathlon Multi-Device Wireless Mouse is the best wireless mouse for most people because it’s more comfortable to use than nearly every other mouse we tested, and it can pair with – and quickly switch between – three devices, whether connected through Bluetooth or its USB dongle. Logitech claims that the Triathlon’s battery can last for two years. We have been using the same mouse for about 15 months, and it has yet to die. It also has six programmable buttons you can customise using Logitech’s Options software and a scroll wheel that toggles between ratcheted and freewheel scrolling.

I’ve tested (and we’ve panel-tested) the Triathlon for the past three years, and we found that most hand sizes found it comfortable. People enjoyed its high back arch, which measures about 2 inches and slopes downwards towards the front of the mouse to fit easily into the palm of the hand. The Triathlon measures 2.9 inches wide and 4.5 inches long. It has a similar shape to the Logitech Marathon, which was our top pick for years before we made Bluetooth connectivity a requirement in wireless mice. The Triathlon’s buttons are accessible, with four buttons on its side and two up top. Plus, it’s coated in a grippy matte plastic that felt comfortable beneath the testers’ hands and didn’t make palms sweat.

The Triathlon comes with a 2.4 GHz wireless Unifying Receiver, and it can also pair with up to three devices via Bluetooth. Even better, you can toggle through those Bluetooth devices by pressing a button. By offering both dongle and Bluetooth support, the Triathlon works in pretty much every situation. You can also store its USB dongle in the bottom of the Triathlon when you’re not using it.

Logitech claims that the Triathlon’s battery will last for two years. We’ve personally used the Triathlon for more than a few months over the past two years, and the Options software said that the battery was still completely full.

It has eight buttons, including an application switcher button and the Bluetooth device toggle, and you can customise most of them using Logitech’s Options software. The Triathlon has crisp click panels and responsive, easy-to-reach side buttons, but it has a mushy application-switcher button on the bottom of its thumb grip.

The useful Options software tracks battery life and allows you to customise sensitivity, as well as pointer speed, scrolling speed, scroll direction and smooth scrolling. Some mice we tested, like the AmazonBasics and the VicTsing mice, didn’t have additional software. The Triathlon still works as a plug-and-play (or pair-and-play) device if you don’t need the extra customisation, though. (Without the software, the scroll-wheel tilt buttons don’t work, but all other buttons are functional.)

The Triathlon also supports Logitech’s Flow software, which allows you to move your cursor between multiple computers (on the same network) and even copy and paste between the two – even between Windows and Mac computers. Most people don’t work across multiple computers, but Wirecutter senior staff writer Joel Santo Domingo found it useful on both Windows PCs and Macs, and said he’s “saved countless minutes copying files and text from one laptop to the other and back.”

The Triathlon comes with a one-year limited hardware warranty, which is standard for a Logitech mouse, and most defects covered by the warranty should present themselves within the first year of use, anyway.

Flaws but not dealbreakers

The Triathlon’s sensor tracked accurately in our tests, although it won’t operate on glass. So, if that’s a dealbreaker for you, check out the Logitech MX Master 2S or the Logitech Anywhere 2S.

Runner-up: Logitech M585 Multi-Device or Logitech M590 Silent Wireless Mouse

If the Triathlon mouse is unavailable, we recommend the Logitech M585 Multi-Device Wireless Mouse. The M585 is a little smaller than the Triathlon but has a tall 1.6-inch-high back that most of our testers found to be as comfortable. Like the Triathlon, the M585 connects via USB dongle (that you can store in the bottom of the mouse) or Bluetooth, but it can only pair with up to two devices. Logitech claims that its battery will last for two years. It has one less button than the Triathlon, and you can customise any of its five buttons with Options.

If you prefer a quieter wireless mouse, we recommend the M585’s twin, the Logitech M590 Multi-Device Silent. The M590 is identical in every way except its buttons don’t make the same loud click noise as the M585. Although our testers really enjoyed using the M590’s silent buttons, the M585 is more widely available.

The M585 is smaller than the Triathlon and the MX Master 2S, but it’s still comfortable to hold. It has a 1.6-inch arch in its back, compared to the Triathlon’s 2-inch bump, that still offered enough palm support for extended use. It measured 2.5 inches wide and 4.1 inches long. The Triathlon, for comparison, is about 0.4 inches bigger in each direction. Like the Triathlon, we found the M585 fit nicely into our hands, and our panel-testers preferred it to the Logitech M510 and Logitech M310 as well as to old favourites like the Logitech Marathon and the Logitech Performance MX. It also has a matte plastic covering on the left and right sides that’s comfortable to hold and easy to grip, and the hard plastic on top didn’t make any hands sweat or stick.

Logitech claims the M585’s battery life will last for up to two years, and we’ve used it for about six months without needing to replace its single AA battery, which you can swap out yourself.

The M585 has five buttons that are responsive, comfortable to reach and reprogrammable through the Logitech Options software. Like the Triathlon, you can use Logitech Options and Logitech Flow to reassign button functions and move easily between two computers on the same network, even doing things like copy and pasting between the two.

We had no issues with the M585’s sensor as it tracked well over most surfaces in our tests, but like the Triathlon, you won’t be able to use it on glass or mirror. The M585 comes with a one-year warranty.

Upgrade pick: Logitech MX Master 2S

If you spend all day using a mouse, we recommend spending more for the Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse. Our panel found it comfortable for all grips and hand sizes – especially those with bigger hands – because of its larger size, nearly a half-inch wider and longer than the Triathlon. It’s more expensive, though. For its price, the MX Master 2S tracked the best of all in our testing, and it connects quickly and easily to your laptop through a dongle or Bluetooth. It can connect to up to three devices. The MX Master 2S also has a rechargeable battery that can last for about two months on a single charge. It has a second scroll wheel for your thumb, and the same amount of programmable buttons as our top pick – six – that can be customised with the Logitech Options software.

The MX Master 2S’s contoured shape and thumb rest make it comfortable to use for long periods, and throughout the past couple of years, our panel testers have consistently liked its size, shape and comfy soft-touch coating. The Master 2S is a bit bigger than the Triathlon: it measures 3.4 inches wide, 5 inches long and 2 inches tall, compared to the Triathlon’s 2.9-inch width, 4.5-inch length and 2-inch height, which made it particularly comfortable for panel testers with bigger hands.

Like the Triathlon, the MX Master 2S can pair with up to three devices via Bluetooth and lets you quickly switch between them (in this case, by pressing a button on the bottom of the mouse). If your computer doesn’t have Bluetooth, or if you prefer a dongle, the MX Master 2S can also connect via an included 2.4 GHz wireless Logitech Unifying Receiver. But be careful you don’t lose it: the Master 2S offers no place to store the dongle inside, unlike most wireless mice that have dongles. (We’re not happy about this, either.)

The MX Master 2S’s built-in battery doesn’t last as long as the Triathlon’s – although it’s rechargeable, Logitech claims the MX Master 2S should only last up to 70 days between charges. The battery recharges via the included Micro-USB-to-USB cable, and you can continue to use the mouse while it’s charging. We’ve used the MX Master 2S on and off for a few weeks at a time, and each time, it only consumed about a third of its battery life. We expect it to last for a full 70 days.

The MX Master 2S offers six programmable inputs, including a clickable scroll wheel, a button integrated into the thumb rest and a second programmable scroll wheel on its side. (By default this side scroll wheel is set to horizontal scrolling, which is great for graphic designers or video editors, but we’ve found that configuring it to scroll between browser tabs is life-changing.)

“The scroll wheel on the left side has been incredibly useful for the large spreadsheets this job requires,” said Wirecutter staff writer Thorin Klosowski. “All the buttons still have a satisfying click, and it doesn’t seem to pick up as much gunk as other mice I’ve owned.”

The MX Master 2S’s primary scroll wheel feels crisp but lacks left and right tilt. You can switch it between ratcheted and infinite scrolling, and you can toggle between them using a remappable button just below the scroll wheel. The MX Master 2S’s back and forward buttons are stacked at a diagonal angle, though, which makes them somewhat awkward to use. And like the Triathlon, the MX Master 2S’s thumb-rest button is mushy and difficult to press.

Like our other picks, the MX Master 2S supports Logitech Options and Logitech Flow, which lets you move your cursor between multiple computers on the same network. You can also copy content and drag files from one computer to the other.

The MX Master 2S uses Logitech’s Darkfield sensor, and unlike the vast majority of mice we tested – including the Triathlon and the M585 – the MX Master 2S worked well on every surface we tried, including glass and mirrors. The MX Master 2S has a one-year limited hardware warranty.

A smaller, portable option: Logitech MX Anywhere 2S

If you need a mouse that you can easily place in a backpack and take to the office, a coffee shop or out for a long plane ride, we recommend the Logitech Anywhere 2S Wireless Mouse. The Anywhere 2S is smaller than most mice we tested – and its back arch was about a half-inch shorter than the Triathlon’s – but we found it really comfortable to use over long periods of time. Like all of our picks, it can connect via dongle or Bluetooth, and it can wirelessly connect with up to three devices. Like the Master MX 2S, the Anywhere 2S has a rechargeable battery that can last for around two months before you’ll need to recharge it. It has five programmable buttons, and it offers Options software for you to customise each button to your liking.

Even though the Anywhere 2S is smaller than our other picks – 2.4 inches wide, 4 inches long and 1.4 inches tall – most of our panel testers have loved using it over the past couple of years. By comparison, the Triathlon is about 0.5 inches bigger in every direction: 2.9 inches wide, 4.5 inches long and 2 inches tall. The Anywhere 2S is also a little lighter, at 3.7 ounces, versus the Triathlon’s 5-ounce weight. Wirecutter associate staff writer Sarah Witman said she loved how small and lightweight the mouse was. She even noted that she liked how flat it was – if you don’t think you’ll appreciate the lifted back arch in our other picks, the Anywhere 2S may be the right choice for you.

Although the Anywhere 2S connects via a tiny Unifying dongle, it doesn’t offer any place to store it, which can be a pain point for a portable mouse – especially if you, like me, are prone to losing things.

The Logitech Anywhere 2S has a rechargeable battery that should last 70 days on a single charge. This is much shorter than the Triathlon, which should last for years without changing its battery. Although we haven’t used the Anywhere 2S for a full 70 days during our testing, we’ve used it for a couple of weeks and its battery still looks fully charged in Logitech Options. It comes with a Micro-USB cable for easy recharging.

It has five programmable buttons, one behind the scroll wheel – note that the scroll wheel itself does not click, unlike most of our picks – that you can remap using Logitech Options.

Like the MX Master 2S, the Anywhere 2S uses Logitech’s more advanced Darkfield sensor and worked well on every surface we used it on, including glass and mirrors. Like our other picks, the Anywhere 2S has a one-year warranty.

The competition

We still love the Logitech Marathon Mouse M705, which was our favourite wireless mouse for more than three years. The Marathon only connects via USB dongle, though, and we think it’s worth it for most people to spend a little extra money on a mouse like the Triathlon that can be connected via Bluetooth – especially considering many laptops nowadays lack USB-A ports. But the Marathon is supremely comfortable to use, its sensor tracks smoothly and it has years of battery life. It also has a three-year warranty, longer than any of our current picks. If you’re confident that you don’t need Bluetooth, buy the Marathon.

Logitech’s dongle-only Wireless Mouse M310 and Wireless Mouse M510 were less comfortable than the Marathon, as were the dongle-only AmazonBasics Ergonomic Wireless Mouse, AmazonBasics Wireless Mouse with Nano Receiver, VicTsing 2.4G Wireless Mouse and VicTsing 2nd 2.4G Wireless Mouse (which also had tracking issues). If you’re going to buy a wireless mouse that doesn’t offer a Bluetooth connection, we recommend the Marathon, instead.

The Logitech Performance Mouse MX was previously chosen as a pick by panel-testers with bigger hands until the Logitech MX Master 2S dethroned it. The two mice are not far apart in price, and we found that our larger-handed testers thought they were pretty evenly-matched in terms of comfort. The Performance Mouse MX can only be connected via USB dongle, though, and its software is outdated.

The Microsoft Surface Precision Mouse is more expensive than the Logitech MX Master 2S, and although it was very comfortable, we’ve seen owner reports of connection issues, and some on our panel had the same problems. And since you can only connect it via Bluetooth and it doesn’t have dongle capabilities, you’re out of luck if you run into any issues. If you’re going to drop a lot of money on a wireless mouse, it shouldn’t have connection issues.

Our former upgrade pick, the Logitech MX Master, has been replaced by the Logitech MX Master 2S. Compared with the older version, the 2S supports Logitech Flow and has longer battery life – 70 days, up from 40, according to Logitech. If you don’t care about longer battery life, or Logitech Flow support, the MX Master is still a great mouse.

Our 2017 panel described the unusually shaped Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Mouse (aka Sculpt Ergo) as “surprisingly comfortable” and praised its great scroll wheel. Its unusual shape forces a very specific grip, however, and our testers didn’t like the glossy surface, the mushy side button or the intrusive Windows button. Our smallest-handed tester said the Sculpt Ergo was too big, and our largest-handed tester said it was too small.