Movie trailers ‘Netrikann’ trailer: Nayanthara plays a blind woman pitted against a serial killer Milind Rau’s thriller, starring Ajmal Ameer as the villain, will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Nayanthara in Netrikann (2021) | Rowdy Pictures Play Netrikann (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Netrikann Nayanthara Ajmal Ameer Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments