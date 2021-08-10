Hindi filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali will direct the web series Heeramandi for Netflix, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday. “The show will explore stories of courtesans and the hidden cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, during pre-independent India,” a press release stated. “It’s a series about love, betrayal, succession and politics in the kothas which promises Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s trademark larger than life sets, multi-faceted characters and soulful compositions.”

Bhansali, who is celebrating 25 years in showbiz, recently completed Gangubai Kathiawadi, starring Alia Bhatt as the madam of a brothel in Mumbai. Bhansali has spoken in the past of his fascination with Hira Mandi, the historic pleasure quarter in Lahore.

“This is an epic, first of its kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore,” Bhansali said in the press release. Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India, added, “Heeramandi will be a story that will intrigue audiences and transport them into a world of incredible grandeur, beauty and harshness at the same time.” There are no details on the cast or crew.

Also read:

Who was Gangubai Kathiawadi, played by Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movie?