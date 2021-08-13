Streaming ‘Potluck’ trailer: In comedy series, a family plans a special gathering as a bonding exercise The cast includes Jatin Sial, Kitu Gidwani, Shikha Talsania, Cyrus Sahukar, Ira Dubey, Harman Singha, Saloni Khanna and Siddhant Karnick. Out on SonyLIV. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Triplecom Media/Loose Cannons Content Studio/Vial Content Play Potluck (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Potluck Jatin Sial Kitu Gidwani Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments