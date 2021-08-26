The Hindi remake of Call My Agent! is headed to Netflix, the streaming platform that brought the French series to the world. Call My Agent: Bollywood has been produced by Applause Entertainment and Banijay Asia and directed by Shaad Ali. Written by Abbas Dalal and Hussein Dalal, the show stars Aahana Kumra, Ayush Mehra, Rajat Kapoor and Soni Razdan.

The French series (the original title is Dix Pour Cent) is set in a fictional talent management company in Paris. After the death of its founder, the company’s star agents fight off rivals and each other to stay in business. Each episode features cameos by French film legends playing fictional versions of themselves. The list includes Isabelle Huppert, Juliette Binoche, Jean Dujardin, Isabelle Adjani, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Claude Lelouch.

The show’s fourth season was released on Netflix earlier this year. A fifth season and a movie spin-off are reportedly in the works.

The Hindi version too will feature star cameos, according to a press release. No release date for the show has been announced.

“We are excited to partner with Applause Entertainment to bring an Indian adaptation of Dix Pour Cent, a French comedy drama series that has a huge following on Netflix. Call My Agent: Bollywood is an Indian twist with a heady mix of quirky writing and a marvellous cast making it a delightful watch,” Monika Shergill, VP, Content, Netflix India, said in a press statement.

Play Call My Agent: Bollywood announcement.

Also read:

How will the French series ‘Call My Agent!’ fare in its Indian remake?