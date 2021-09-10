Movie trailers ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ trailer: Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back as Neo and Trinity The cast includes Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Lana Wachowski’s film will be out on December 22. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Keanu Reeves in The Matrix Resurrections (2021) | Village Roadshow Pictures/Venus Castina Productions Play The Matrix Resurrections (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. The Matrix Resurrections Keanu Reeves Carrie-Anne Moss Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments