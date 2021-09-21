Movie trailers Watch: In ‘Finch’, Tom Hanks, an android and a dog Miguel Sapochnik’s film also stars Caleb Landry Jones and Samira Wiley. Out on Apple TV+ on November 5. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Finch (2021) | Apple TV+ Play Finch (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Finch trailer Tom Hanks Miguel Sapochnik Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio