Movie trailers ‘Doctor’ trailer: Sivakarthikeyan in thriller about human trafficking ‘Kolamavu Kokila’ director Nelson Dilipkumar’s new film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Yogi Babu and Vinay Rai. Out on October 9. Scroll Staff 35 minutes ago Sivakarthikeyan in Doctor (2021) | Studios KJR/ Sivakarthikeyan Productions Play Doctor (2021). Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Doctor trailer Sivakarthikeyan Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio