Movie trailers 'The Black Phone' trailer: A kidnapped teenager plots revenge against his tormenter Scott Derrickson ('The Exorcism of Emily Rose', 'Doctor Strange') directs Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames. Based on a short story by Joe Hill. Scroll Staff 44 minutes ago