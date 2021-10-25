After targeting corrupt police officers, the vigilante hero from Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate (2018) sets out on a new mission to uproot graft. The hero is played once again by John Abraham, this time in a triple role as separated twins and their father.

Satyameva Jayate 2 stars Divya Khosla Kumar as the heroine. The movie will be released in cinemas on November 25.