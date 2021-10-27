The wildly popular Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder Mayhem and Madness will return for a second season on November 17. The pandemic-era hit revealed a sub-culture of big cat owners in America, led by the flamboyant Joe Exotic. By the end of the first season, Joe Exotic had been jailed on charges of animal abuse and two counts of the attempted murder of activist Carole Baskin.

The official synopsis for Tiger King 2: “With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin closing in on ownership of his disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as newfound revelations emerge on the motivations, backstories, and secrets of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and frenemies, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson return for another season of murder, mayhem, and madness”

