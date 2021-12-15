Parampara, Disney+ Hotstar’s first web series in Telugu, stars acting veterans Sarath Kumar as a businessman and Jagapathi Babu as his loyal brother. The official synopsis: “Parampara is a David vs Goliath story where an underdog fights his powerful wily and ruthless uncle for the integrity and honour of his wronged father. Naidu, the patriarch of the Naidu family, and his brother Mohan Rao have an unbreakable bond as far as the world is concerned. But trouble is brewing inside the Naidu household as Gopi, Mohan Rao’s son, decides to unmask Naidu who has been oppressing Mohanrao in the guise of love.”

Written by Hari Yelleti and directed by Krishna Vijay L and Viswanath Arigela, Parampara also stars Naveen Chandra, Ishan and Aakanksha Singh. Produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni of Arka Mediaworks (behind the Baahubali films), the series will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24.

Sarath Kumar said in a press statement: “My role as a powerful business tycoon has multiple layers that have been masterfully manoeuvred through Krishna Vijay L’s direction.”

Jagapathi Babu added, “Through the series, the audience will enjoy a roller coaster ride of power tussles, deception and family infightings. For my character Mohan Rao, there is a silent intensity to the way he walks, moves and talks that is very captivating. The entire build-up of the character had several learnings for me both as an actor and human.”