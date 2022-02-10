The trailer of the Netflix series The Fame Game, previously titled Finding Anamika, was released today. Madhuri Dixit Nene makes her streaming debut as Anamika Anand, a Hindi movie star who suddenly goes missing.

The official synopsis: “Bollywood icon Anamika Anand is one of the most famous women in the world. When this loving wife and mom suddenly vanishes without a trace, the question “Where is Anamika?” quickly turns into “Who is Anamika?” as the perfectly crafted facade of her life is stripped away, uncovering hidden truths and painful lies in the life of a global superstar.”

The show’s writer and showrunner is Sri Rao. The directors are Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli. The cast includes Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Mulay, Muskkaan Jaferi, Lakshvir Saran, Rajshri Deshpande and Gagan Arora. The Dharmatic Entertainment production will be streamed on Netflix on February 25.

Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, said in a press statement that the show was “a family mystery drama that tests the bonds of family against the glamour and uncertainty of stardom”.

Sri Rao added in the press statement, “It all started with one very simple vision: to create a character and story for Madhuri Dixit that will do justice to her incredible talents as an actress… In the role of Anamika Anand, she takes on every shade and enlightens every aspect of a woman – from mother to wife to daughter to lover to superstar.”