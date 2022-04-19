Ranveer Singh is back in a social comedy written and directed by Gujarati actor Divyang Thakkar, who appeared in the hit films Kevi Rite Jaish and Bey Yaar. Singh’s titular hero battles his family over their prejudice against girls.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Shalini Pandey, the star of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Pandey. Pandey has appeared in the direct-to-streamer release Bamfaad alongside Aditya Rawal. The cast includes Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Deeksha Joshi.

The Yash Raj Films production will be released in cinemas on May 13.