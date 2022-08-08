The Netflix series Delhi Crime is finally back for a second season. The first season, premiered on Netflix in 2020, fictionalised the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case. Shefali Shah played Vartika Chaturvedi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the capital’s South District who races against time to catch the rapists.

The second season sees Shah return to investigate a “kaccha-baniyan” gang, comprising criminals who commit robberies and murders by oiling their bodies. The cast includes Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Aakash Dahiya, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Danish Husain and Yashaswini Dayama.

Richie Mehta, who directed the first International Emmy-winning season, serves as the creator this time round. The new set of episodes have been directed by Tanuj Chopra and written by Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup, Vidit Tripathi, Ensia Mirza, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh and Virat Basoya. The show will be premiered on August 26.