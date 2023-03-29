The eagerly awaited trailer of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II was released along with its music today. The second movie in Ratnam’s adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic novel will be released in cinemas on April 28.

Ponniyin Selvan: I, popularly known as PS1, was released on September 30, 2022. The tenth century-set film, which was also dubbed into other languages, swept the box office and is considered the highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

PS1 revolves around the threats to the ruling Chola king Sundara Chola from his deputies as well as the deposed Pandyas. Currently available on Prime Video, the period drama ended on a cliffhanger that revealed a double role for Rai Bachchan. The second part explores the attempts of the Cholas to stave off threats from within their kingdom as well as face the Pandya rebels on the battlefield.

The massive cast includes Vikram, Trisha Krishnan and Jayam Ravi as siblings, Prakash Raj as their father, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, who has her eye on the throne, Karthi as a Chola warrior, and Jayaram as a Vaishanava priest.

Also in the cast are Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, R Sarathkumar, R Parthiban, and Rahman. The music is by AR Rahman, the cinematography by Ravi Varman, the editing by Sreekar Prasad, and the production design by Thota Tharani.

