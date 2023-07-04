The trailer for Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released today. Johar’s romantic drama – the first he has directed since Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016 – stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The trailer showcases the chemistry between Bhatt and Singh. The plot revolves around the attempts of Rocky and Rani to win over each other’s families. The film will be released in cinemas on July 28.

The cast includes Tota Roy Chowdhury, Ronit Roy and Saswata Chatterjee. The screenplay is by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy. Pritam, who created the chartbusting tunes for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, returns as composer for the new movie.