Amazon MX Player, the ad-supported free streaming service that is available as a standalone platform as well as for Prime Video subscribers, announced a slew of new shows and returning seasons today. The slate for 2025 revealed at the event titled StreamNext held in Mumbai includes fresh seasons for Hunter, Jamnapaar, Half CA, Hip Hop India, Sixer, Who’s your Gynac, Campus Beats, Playground and Gutar Gu.

The concluding part of the third season of Aashram, starring Bobby Deol as a crooked godman alongside Chandan Roy Sanyal, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar and Rajeev Siddharta, will return to Amazon MX Player.

The new series include Bhay – The Gaurav Tiwari Story, about a paranormal investigator and starring Karan Tacker, Kalki Koechlin, Danish Sood, Saloni Batra and Nimisha Nair. Mitti – Ek Nayi Pehchaan stars Ishwak Singh as a corporate executive on a back-to-roots journey.

In the reality series Rise and Fall anchored by Ashneer Grover, “players begin as equals, vying to become a ruler or remain a pauper”, according to a press release.

First Copy explores film piracy in Mumbai through characters played by Munawar Faruqui, Saqib Ayub, Gulshan Grover, Krystle Dzousa, Ashi Singh and Meiyang Chang. In Petty Cash, siblings attempting to rob a bank get embroiled with the mysterious Purulia arms drop. The series stars Tanya Maniktala, Sahil Mehta and Gyanendra Tripathi.

Lafangey – Sapne, Dosti, Duniya, about three friends navigating the pressures of adulthood in Delhi, stars Harsh Beniwal, Anud Singh Dhaka, Gagan Arora, Barkha Singh and Saloni Gaur. The eports-themed Gamerlog stars Darsheel Safari and Anjali Sivaraman.

The black comedy Bindiya is about a succession war in a family of gangsters in Bihar. The series stars Ranvir Shorey, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Biswas, Sushant Singh, Vineet Kumar, Sai Tamhankar, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Sheeba Chaddha and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

The Heartbreak Club, based on the book of the same name, traces a young woman’s effort to find her missing sister. The show stars Anushka Sen and Prit Kamani. The thriller Knock Knock Killer is about a rogue app that holds a woman ransom. The cast includes Adhya Anand, Kush Jotwani and Arjun Deswal.

Pyaar Paisa Profit is about “bosses straight from hell”. The cast includes Mihir Ahuja, Neil Bhoopalam, RJ Mahvash, Shivangi Khedkar and Ashish K Raghav. In Art of Ishq, a dating coach is hired by a politician to spruce up his image. The show stars Sundeepa Dhar and Pranav Sachdeva.