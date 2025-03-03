#ConanOBrien kicked off the #Oscar ceremony with a thoughtful shoutout to India



Spoke in Hindi to connect with viewers in India❤️



"Logo ko namaskar, Waha subha ho chuki hai to mujhe ummeed hai ki ap crispy nashte ke sath #Oscars dekhenge"#Oscars2025 pic.twitter.com/fvYPH3ot8Z