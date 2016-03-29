Doordarshan had its fair share of deadly earnest and drearily preachy public service announcements in the 1980s. Some of them were artistic too, such as the Czech animated film The Impossible Dream.

Produced in 1983 by the United Nations and directed by reputed Czech animator Dagmar Doubkova from the Kratky Film studio, The Impossible Dream makes its point about the need for men to share the burden of housework and child raising through humour and superb visuals. A superwoman runs her home and manages her three children with clockwork efficiency while also working at a factory.

Meanwhile, her slob of a husband piles up the dishes in the sink and slumps in front of the television. And then one night…