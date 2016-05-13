At Rs 41 crores and counting, Nagraj Manjule’s star-crossed romance Sairat is a blockbuster. The Marathi movie has been released across India with English subtitles and has been wowing audiences beyond Maharashtra. Among Sairat’s pluses is a soaring score by Ajay-Atul, which includes one of the best dance numbers in recent memory.

“Zingaat” (which roughly means awesome), sung with gusto by Ajay and Atul Gogavale has been sending audiences around the country into the aisles.

This is what it did to one audience in Delhi.

And here’s how they reacted in Bangalore.

Hindi filmmakers who wish that they had a song like “Zingaat” to lift their soundtracks will have to be content with this mashup.

Ajay-Atul’s music for Sairat was recorded at the Sony Scoring Stage in Hollywood. Here is how the gifted composers created one of the most memorable soundtracks in recent memory.

You know that “Zingaat” has become a pop culture cornerstone when creepy baby videos pop up on your timeline.

It’s not unusual for moviegoers to lose their inhibitions in the darkness of the movie theatre and give a dance number its most fitting tribute. Songs that have prompted viewers to leap out of their seats include “Ghoongat Ki Aad Se” from Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke and “Jumma Chumma” from Hum in the past. Here is a more recent example.

Indians do more than just dance in theatres, as this perceptive (and NSFW) All India Bakchod video points out.