Shooting film songs

Picture the song: Were the ‘Padmavati’ protesters spooked by ‘Tattad Tattad’?

It is hard to keep calm and carry on when Ranveer Singh is lusting and thrusting.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela | Eros Entertainment/SLB Films

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has waded into the battlefield of history with his upcoming movie Padmavati. Based on the fictitious passion of Allauddin Khilji for the mythical Rajput queen Padmavati, the period romance has been assailed by Rajput organisations despite assurances from Bhansali that he means no malice or slander. The trigger for the Rajput Karni Sena’s assault on Bhansali on January 27 was the unfounded rumour of a dream sequence between Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh, and Padmavati, played by Deepika Padukone.

Rather than googling for non-existent confirmation of Padmavati’s existence, the protesters likely searched for “Ranveer Singh song” and came up with such unabashed proof of lustiness as Nashe Si Chad Gayi Re from Befikire (2016) and the ultimate proof of Singh’s highly sexualised screen persona, Tattad Tattad.

The rambunctious opening track of Bhansali’s Kutch-set Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ramleela (2013) sets the tone for the lasciviousness and abandon of Singh’s character, Ram. Ramleela is a bawdy take on Romeo and Juliet, set against the age-old blood feud of two criminal families. The opening sequence establishes the rivalry before introducing Ram, whose love for Leela will end in flames, but not before burning up the sheets.

Ram enters to screeching trumpets and drums on a motorcycle that magically rides itself. When he hops off his steed, the town arranges itself in perfectly symmetrical formations. Ram divests himself of his bothersome unbuttoned purple shirt to reveal a chest glistened by all the oils in Asia, tight jeans and a low-slung belt, above which handloom briefs peek. The movie’s forward-looking fashion maintains gender parity in kohl-laden eyes, tattoos, jewellery and gorgous costumes.

The lusting-thrusting moves, by ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya, have two standout moments. One is the so-called dandruff move, in which Singh and the background dancers turn their backs to the camera and ruffle their hair in tune with the chorus. Acharya is one of Bollywood’s best choreographers, and this move ranks as one of his most inventive.

The other is when Ram, who has a reputation for sexual prowess, takes off his shirt and wriggles his hips suggestively, causing the women in the balconies to faint.

The multi-coloured kitschy set has murals of the god Ram and a cutout of Hanuman, but only one chiselled and lubricated deity is in evidence here. Referring to himself in the third person, Ram sings, look at his walk, his bold gaze, look at the havoc he is causing. If Ram’s preening self-regard seems to be borderline camp, his popularity among the womenfolk soon proves otherwise. What would a dream sequence between Khilji and Padmavati have entailed? No wonder the protesters are spooked.

Play
Tattad Tattad.
Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

