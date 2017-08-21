Sense8, the cult science fiction television show by the Wachowski sisters, was cancelled by Netflix in June after a short run of two seasons. Although the streaming service announced that they would give the creators an opportunity to finish the storylines in a two-hour finale, porn website xHamster has offered to fund the third season in a direct letter to The Matrix (1999) filmmakers, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“We recently read that you’re working on a third season of Sense8 despite the fact that Netflix has no plans to renew the series,” wrote xHamster vice president Alex Hawkins. “We know it’s unconventional, but we want to bring it back — on xHamster. We’re not talking about a parody, or something less than, but an actual revival of the series.”

The series is about eight individuals around the world who discover that they are all emotionally and mentally linked. The cast includes Indian actor Tina Desai as a character named Kala Dandekar.

Lana Wachowski was initially hesitant about a two-hour finale, but succumbed to fan pressure to have an ending. “We also have the disposition,” xHamster’s president continued in the statement. “We know that a series about polymorphous perversity is a hard sell for a mainstream network like Netflix. We have no such limitations, and also understand implicity the interconnectedness of sexualities across boundaries. In short, we are a we.”

The move has been criticised as a publicity stunt by one website, which cites the frequent offers by porn websites to celebrities involved in public scandals that don’t amount to anything.