Watch: In ‘Ready Player One’ trailer, dystopia meets virtual reality meets pop culture

The trailer for Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One sets expectations sky-high for the science-fiction adventure film that is slated for a March 30, 2018, release. The trailer came out on Sunday.
Based on Ernest Cline’s novel of the same name, Ready Player One follows orphaned teenager Wade Watts (played by Tye Sheridan), who lives in Columbus, Ohio, in a dystopian 2045.
To escape the horrors of overpopulation, pollution, climate change, shortage of space and the like, Columbus residents spend most of their time in a virtual reality platform called the OASIS, short for Ontologically Anthropocentric Sensory Immersive Simulation.
The deceased creator of the OASIS, James Halliday (Mark Rylance), announces (through virtual reality, of course) that the platform has a hidden easter egg and the one to discover it would win a fortune, in addition to gaining full control of the OASIS. Watts dives in to compete with a major corporation for the prize. What starts out as a treasure hunt of sorts becomes a life-and-death quest, a “war for the control of the future”, as a character declares.
Cline’s novel was choc-a-bloc with ‘80s references to superheroes, comic books, video games and films, and the film appears to be no different. The trailer offers glimpses of legends of the late 1900s, including characters from the Street Fighter video game series, Lara Croft of the Tomb Raider franchise, Harley Quinn and the Joker from the DC Comics universe, movie monster King Kong, the evil doll Chucky from the Childs Play horror series and the Iron Giant, the robot from outerspace in the ’99 sci-fi comedy film of the same name, among others.
The teaser of the movie was unveiled in Comic Con in July.
Art history, music, beer and Belgian chocolates: All in a day in Flanders
Flanders’ culture-seeped cities offer the perfect blend of the historic and the contemporary.
Flanders, the northern region of Belgium and the home of the Flemish Masters, remains one of the world’s most culturally sophisticated regions. As some of the most influential artists of 15-17th centuries, the Flemish Masters ensured Flanders’ position at the forefront of art movements such as Primitive, Renaissance and Baroque.
A trip around Flanders shows how the concept of Flemish Masters is being redefined in the 21st century. The Flemish Masters of today are generating considerable excitement in fields as diverse as fashion, food, beer brewing and music. Take Antwerp, for example. Known for the home and studio of Peter Paul Rubens, today it is also known as the best place to savour the world-famous Belgian waffles, as well as the home of a vibrant fashion and entertainment industry. If you make a trip to Tomorrowland, do visit the MoMU for some eccentric fashion inspiration.
Bruges, meanwhile, is rightfully called an open-air museum, being a UNESCO World Heritage City. You can get your art fix at the Groeningemuseum, known for featuring classical painters. Here you can find Belgian paintings spanning six centuries. For those who value the culinary arts, Bruges is also home to a chocolate museum, a museum dedicated to potato fries and the world’s first beer pipeline.
Brussels has always been a dreamland for comic book nerds, who can embark on guided tours inspired by The Adventures of Tintin, the Smurfs and the Asterix series. It’s a spirit perhaps inspired by art of the surrealist artist René Magritte, to whom the Magritte Museum is dedicated. Beer and history lovers can visit the family-owned Cantillon brewery to observe the brewing process that hasn’t changed in over a hundred years.
The van Eyck brothers’ Adoration of the Mystic Lamb, a Flemish Primitive altarpiece, represents a milestone in art history, and is the pride of the port city Ghent. At the Museum of Fine Arts Ghent, one can even witness the live restoration of this most stolen artwork of all time. The Design Museum Ghent, meanwhile, exhibits a trend-setting collection of Belgian and international design. Though a relatively lesser known Belgian city, Ghent also boasts a thriving underground music and street art scene. Exciting crossovers between the two aren’t uncommon - one can leave behind their mark (or better still a mural) at the Graffiti Street. The city also boasts of high-quality vegetarian cuisine and is rightly called the Veggie Capital of Europe.
Those interested in art history, or just new cultures in general, can explore Flanders with the Flemish Masters project. With an abundance of activities and events, the project will provide an insight into the life and times of these artists. Imagine walking through the actual house where Rubens lived and worked, seeing the landscapes that inspired Pieter Bruegel the Elder, and discovering an original painting by Jan van Eyck in the exact location depicted in the painted scene. The Flemish Masters Project is great way to explore the New Flemish Masters as well, who are brewing the world’s best beers, making award-winning chocolates, running Michelin-starred or the Flemish Rebel restaurants and dictating iconoclastic fashion.
If you wish for a deeper engagement with the region, Flanders also lends well to cycling. Cycle among the castles, the museums and the churches, and then through the tranquil countryside for a wholesome Flemish experience. For the culturally-oriented, Flanders is truly a paradise of art and culture, as the video below shows.
Plan your itinerary for your Flanders trip with Visit Flanders, here.
