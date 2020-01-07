Kabir Khan’s first web series revisits the contributions of the Indian National Army to the independence movement. The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye will be launched on Amazon Prime Video on January 24. The five-episode limited series provides a view from the trenches of the INA’s armed insurrection against British colonisers with the help of Japanese and German forces.

Formed in Singapore in 1942, the INA, led by Subhas Chandra Bose, aimed to march to Delhi and oust the British occupiers. Nobody understands us but they won’t be able to forget us either, says Sunny Kaushal’s young soldier Sodhi.

Sharvari makes her acting debut as Maya, a member of the INA’s pioneering women infantry unit and Sodhi’s lover. Also in the cast are Karanvir Malhotra, MK Raina, R Badree, TJ Bhanu, and Shruti Seth.

“Being the first script I’ve ever written, The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye is a project I am very passionate about,” Kabir Khan said through a press release. “The journey of these soldiers of the INA is a story that needs to be told and it has taken several years of extensive research to gather fragmented memories of these incredibly brave men and women who fought so selflessly for India’s independence… This project has been a labour of love – from custom-creating hundreds of bicycles from the 1940s, to recreating the Singapore of that era, to finding just the right cast to give life to these characters, our only effort has been to truly represent the journey of these fiercely brave men and women to whom we owe our freedom.”