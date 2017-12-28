What next, physicists to review Rohit Shetty’s films? News of ‘Padmavati’ panel angers Twitter users

News that the Central Board of Film Certification has set up a six-member panel that includes former royals and historians to review Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati has been widely criticised on Twitter.

The board has not revealed the names of the members on the panel, but CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi had earlier confirmed that it would consist of a historian, a legal expert, an official from the ministry of Information and Broadcasting and a member of the censor board.

BL Gupta and RS Khangarot are reportedly among the experts invited to join the panel. Gupta, a professor of history at the University of Rajasthan, had told Mid-Day in an interview, “I am all for artistic freedom and one’s right to express, but that must not happen at the cost of history.” In November, Khangarot argued on The Print website that “There is evidence that Padmini existed”, “This movie [Padmavati] attempts to romanticise jauhar”. and that “The movie, I believe, has factual mistakes. They can actively become a part of historical narratives (like Jodha Akbar and Mughal-e-azam). If you make a period film, it is important to note, history doesn’t belong to only one community, it belongs to the people. Hence their sentiments must be valued.”

Padmavati, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, is based on Malik Mohammed Jayasi’s 16th-century epic poem Padmavat, which details Alauddin Khilji’s siege of Chittor and his lust for Rajput queen Padmini. Padmavati’s release, earlier scheduled for December 1, has been held up by violent protests by rightwing groups, who allege that the movie distorts history and hurts Rajput sentiments.

Reports on the review panel prompted a flurry of tweets, with social media users questioning why a movie premised on a work of fiction needed to be verified for historical accuracy.

Panel of historians for Padmavati- who never existed! — Arun (@arunarum) December 22, 2017

DAILY & USELESS REMINDER: The CBFC is a certification body, not a censorship organisation. So, why is it passing judgement on whether a historical film is up to the mark? #Padmavati https://t.co/rbTNjmjKXZ — Maanvi (@MaanviNarcisa) December 28, 2017

Sanjayleelabhansali have already said that the film #padmavati is based on the poem Padmavat by malik muhammad jayasi then what is the need to invite historians for certification — Akhil Shreya (@ShreyaAkhil) December 27, 2017

I think BJP government has gone mad. This is surely not the constitutional way of going about it. How can they have non-censor board members, especially from Royal family?#PadmavatiControversy pic.twitter.com/Sb95AahUn4 — Mahesh Kathi (@MaheshhKathi) December 27, 2017

Oh! CBFC wants Padmavati reviewed by historians & former Royals. Former Royals means what? Sreesanth? — Purvi (@pretty_purvi) December 27, 2017

Some users also had a field day imagining the kind of experts other Hindi films would have to hire.

Thank God Jurassic park wasn't made in India. Otherwise, CBFC would have appointed a panel of paleontologists and archeologists to study the movie for accuracy before the release....

Idiots!!#Padmavati — Jai Singh (@JaiHe) December 23, 2017

Dear CBFC: Why don't you invite physicists before release of Rohit Shetty's film.#Padmavati #PadmavatiControversy https://t.co/XNOz3hg9d9 — Sultan Singh Bist (@ssb2511) December 28, 2017

#Padmavati to be reviewed by a panel of historians... Rajkumar hirani is feeling lucky that he did not have to show his film munnabhai mbbs to panels of Doctor before releasing 😬😁😂 — crime master gogo (@vipul2777) December 27, 2017

So Historians is being appointed to clear Padmavati. Great what next!?

R.D. Sharma for Rohit Shetty's film and Mosaji, Fufaji & mamaji for Suraj Barjatya's film? — Ashish (@Austereav) December 22, 2017