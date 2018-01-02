From ‘Paddington 2’ to ‘Padman’: The movie calendar for January 2018

Action, dramas drawn from real life, horror, science fiction and sequels: movies of various genres are expected to be released in Hindi and English in January.

January 5

Marrowbone Sergio G Sánchez’s horror-laced thriller is about the four Marrowbone siblings who experience a supernatural presence in their new house after their mother’s death. The film stars George MacKay, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton and Mia Goth.

Pitch Perfect 3 Notorious a capella group The Bellas return for the third and final film in the Pitch Perfect franchise. The gang reunites for one last dance-off against a band in Spain. Series regulars Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow and Anna Camp reprise their roles.

Insidious: The Last Key Ace demonologist Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) is back in the fourth installment to ward off a demonic presence in her childhood home in New Mexico. The film also stars Angus Sampson, Leigh Whannell, Josh Stewart and Caitlin Gerard.

All the Money in the World Ridley Scott’s drama is based on the real-life kidnapping of the grandson of American billionaire J Paul Getty. The old man refuses to pay the ransom to the dismay of the boy’s mother and a hostage negotiator. Kevin Spacey was cast as Getty, but was thrown out of the project after sexual harassment allegations surfaced against him, and he was replaced by Christopher Plummer. Also starring Michelle Williams, Mark Wahlberg and Charlie Plummer (no relation).

January 12

Paddington 2 Ben Winshaw’s titular bear returns, this time to buy his beloved aunt a pop-up book about London for her 100th birthday. The gift gets stolen, forcing the marmalade-loving bear to become a detective. The cast includes Hugh Bonneville, Peter Capaldi, Hugh Grant and Sally Hawkins.

Downsizing Directed by Alexander Payne (Sideways, The Descendants), Downsizing is a futuristic satire in which a revolutionary technology shrinks human beings to miniature versions of their selves. Matt Damon plays the occupational therapist who signs up to be downsized with tragicomic results. Also starring Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz and Hong Chau.

Mukkabaaz Anurag Kashyap’s sports drama is about Shravan Kumar (Vineet Kumar Singh), a low-caste boxer who faces the wrath of a Brahmin strongman (Jimmy Shergill) who controls the local boxing association. Problems multiply for Shravan after he falls in love with the strongman’s niece. The film also stars Zoya Hussain and Ravi Kishan.

Kaalakaandi Delhi Belly writer Akshat Verma makes his directorial debut with a black comedy about a middle-aged man (Saif Ali Khan) who sets off on a wild adventure after he learns that he has terminal cancer. In the cast: Akshay Oberoi, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Deepak Dobriyal, Amyra Dastur, Shehnaz Treasury, Vijay Raaz and Sobhita Dhulipala.

1921 An aspiring musician (Karan Kundrra) is haunted by a sinister presence during his stay in England. This is the fifth movie in the franchise that was kickstarted by director Vikram Bhatt with 1920 in 2008. Also starring Zarine Khan.

January 19

The Commuter A businessman’s routine train ride home turns upside down after a mysterious woman invites him to play a dangerous game. Jaume Collet-Serra’s thriller stars Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson and Jonathan Banks.

Den of Thieves Yet another impossible heist movie, this time set in Los Angeles and involving a crack crew and a crooked police officer. Christian Gudegast’s directorial debut stars Gerard Butler, 50 Cent, O’Shea Jackson Jr and Evan Jones.

Darkest Hour Gary Oldman plays former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Joe Wright’s biographical drama, which focuses on Churchill’s leadership during World War II. The film also stars Kristin Scott Thomas, Lily James, Stephen Dillane and Ronald Pickup.

Union Leader Based on real events, Sanjay Patel’s drama explores the life and exploits of an Indian labourer who toils to become a union leader. The film stars Rahul Bhat and Tilottama Shome.

January 26

Padman R Balki’s movie stars Akshay Kumar as Lakshmikant Chauhan, who strives to create affordable sanitary pads for the women from his village. Based on the low-cost sanitary pads manufacturer Arunachalam Muruganantham, the film also stars Radhika Apte and Sonam Kapoor.

Aiyaary Neeraj Pandey’s espionage thriller stars Sidharth Malhotra as an Army officer who goes rogue in order to solve a corruption scam and is pursued by Manoj Bajpayee. The battle of wits also stars Adil Hussain, Rakul Preet Singh, Pooja Chopra, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah.