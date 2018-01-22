Ever wondered what Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ would look like? A parody video gives you an idea

Inspired by reports that Quentin Tarantino has been pitching ideas for a Star Trek film to production company Paramount, Nerdist has released a parody trailer for the feature, comprising clips from the original series. A little over two minutes long, the humorously over-the-top video references the director’s penchant for drama, gore and bloodshed.
Dubbing the film Star Trek: Voyage to Vengeance, the parody trailer hints at the presence of copious “green blood, green women, and Nazis”. The video has been pieced together with an editing style reminiscent of Tarantino’s Kill Bill (2003) and Inglourious Basterds (2009), and contains clips that reference the director’s most successful films.
Whatever Tarantino might make of the visuals, he is likely to approve of the punchy music that accompanies this parody.
Tarantino has reportedly expressed interest in directing the next Star Trek movie, to be co-produced by JJ Abrams. The most recent film in the franchise, Star Trek Beyond, was released in 2016.
The original TV series, which made its debut in 1966 and was created by Gene Roddenberry, followed Captain James T Kirk (William Shatner) and his crew on the starship USS Enterprise on outer space missions. There have been 13 Star Trek movies so far.