Austrian director Michael Haneke to make his first TV series, dystopian drama ‘Kelvin’s Book’

Austrian director and screenwriter Michael Haneke will reportedly partner with Germany’s UFA Fiction to create his first television series.
Titled Kelvin’s Book, the 10-part English-language show has been described as “a high-concept dystopian drama” that is set in the near future. The series will chronicle the story of a group of youngsters who are forced to confront hard truths about their place of origin when they make an emergency landing outside their home country.
“After 10 TV-movies and 12 films, I wanted to tell a longer story for once,” the acclaimed director said in a statement about his upcoming television series.
Haneke is best known for Funny Games (1997), Caché (2005) and the Palme d’Or award-winning films The White Ribbon (2009) and Amour (2012). Amour also received five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and went on to win an Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA. Haneke’s latest film Happy End (2017) was also nominated for the Palme d’Or award.
A division of Freemantle Media, UFA Fiction has produced several popular television shows, including the Emmy award-winning drama series Deutschland 83 and legal drama-comedy Danni Lowinski.
“No contemporary director has moved and inspired me more than Michael Haneke,” UFA Fiction’s Nico Hofmann said about the tie-up. Hofman will serve as the Executive Producer of Kelvin’s Book along with Benjamin Benedict.