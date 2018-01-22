Diane Keaton defends Woody Allen, says he’s ‘my friend and I continue to believe him’

After Alec Baldwin, actress Diane Keaton has come out in defence of Hollywood filmmaker Woody Allen, who has been accused of molestation by his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow.

“Woody Allen is my friend and I continue to believe him,” said Keaton in a tweet on Monday. The post was accompanied by a link to a 1992 interview, in which Allen had denied Farrow’s claims. “It might be of interest to take a look at the 60-minute interview from 1992 and see what you think,” Keaton said.

Allen has directed Keaton in several movies including Annie Hall (1977), for which the actress won an Academy Award.

The allegations against Allen had first surfaced in 1992, during a custody battle between the director and his former partner, Mia Farrow. The two had co-adopted Dylan Farrow, who has alleged that she was molested by Allen when she was seven. Allen has consistently denied the allegations.

Dylan Farrow reiterated the accusations in 2014, when the director received the lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes and has been increasingly vocal about them since December last year, after several prominent Hollywood personalities, including Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, and Brett Ratner, were accused of sexual harassment.

On Sunday, Alec Baldwin had tweeted his support for Allen. In his posts, he compared Farrow to Mayella Violet Ewell, a character in in Harper Lee’s To Kill A Mockingbird who falsely accuses a black man of rape.

The support comes amid a growing fallout for the Oscar award-winning director after the #MeToo movement brought the spotlight on sexual harassment in Hollywood. In the last month, many actors, including Colin Firth, Ellen Page, Rachel Hall, Greta Gerwig, and Timothée Chalamet, have distanced themselves from Allen.