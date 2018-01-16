Social Media Buzz

Amitabh Bachchan’s love-hate saga with Twitter continues after losing followers overnight

The Bollywood veteran has had a dramatic journey on the micro-blogging website.

by 

On January 31, actor and prolific tweeter Amitabh Bachchan put up a curious post threatening to quit the micro-blogging website over a dramatic reduction in the number of his followers. This came a few days after a New York Times report on January 27 alleged that several prominent personalities, including actors, journalists, businesspersons and politicians, had paid Devumi, a third-party company, to have their followers artificially increased through fake profiles. The ensuing investigations saw several Twitter users lose many followers as more than a million ostensibly fake profiles disappeared from the website.

Bachchan was not mentioned in the New York Times report. It is not clear if the drop in his followers was linked to the investigation. But the 75-year-old actor did not seem pleased, as he made clear when he posted that it was time to get off Twitter.

Bachchan did not follow up on his threat. On Friday, he laughed off the issue saying that everyone is “Twittered”.

Bachchan’s resized Twitter follower list still counts 32.9 million people, but he has now dropped a place in the list of the most popular Indians on the social media platform. Previously second only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bachchan is now in third place. Taking his spot is actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Bachchan’s outrage was greeted with shock and amusement on Twitter.

Some Twitter users suggested that the reason for the drop in Bachchan’s followers could be the actor’s decision to meet and greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he visited India last month. Netanyahu’s itinerary included an event called Shalom Bollywood, where the politician met several film industry members, including the Bachchans and Karan Johar.

Some interpreted the action as the actor’s endorsement of Israel’s stance on the border dispute with Palestine even as he has stayed silent on pressing issues in India.

Bachchan’s social media game has irked Twitter users in the past too. In particular, there has been criticism and mockery of Bachchan’s curious habit of tweeting a thought or a statement with his own picture, or a still from his movies. These pictures usually have no connection with the content of the tweets.

For instance, during the downpour in Mumbai in August 2017 that waterlogged many parts of the city, disrupting rail and road traffic and imposing an unofficial shutdown, Bachchan joked about the calamity on Twitter. As always, his tweets were accompanied by a photo of himself.

Twitter users promptly called him out for his posts.

On the actor’s birthday on October 11 last year, several users parodied Bachchan’s quirky social media strategy by tweeting their best wishes to the actor, but with their own pictures.

Bachchan has also used Twitter to air his grievance at younger actors who ignore his birthday greetings sent via text messages.

It is perhaps fair criticism, since Bachchan firmly believes in responding to all messages, even those from his legion of fans on Twitter. The Bollywood veteran is courteous with his several million followers, and ensures that he never lets them feel ignored.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Is your dependence on your maid a decade too outdated?

Home appliances have become more sophisticated and custom-designed to meet the needs of the Indian consumer.

Behind every smooth-running household is usually a domestic help. The maid has been a boon - after all, its she who takes care of the food, dirty dishes, the dusty floor and the piling laundry. She shares the burden of chores that fall upon homemakers and working professionals alike.

But domestic helps don’t come without stress and need some supervision. Since most domestic helps work at several households, the time crunch often causes a lot to be desired from their service. Dipali is very particular about her kitchen operations and repeatedly finds herself insisting on proper scrubbing to remove stains from hard to reach areas like grooves, handles etc. Vibha, meanwhile, struggles with getting her domestic help to spend an extra few minutes on proper rinsing. She doesn’t want her family eating out of utensils containing residual soap traces. Gargi has resorted to saving fragile dishes for a more delicate rinse later with her own hands, having had one too many experiences with broken crockery. All of them keep only a part of their detergent reserves by the sink to avoid wastage. While they are grateful for all the help they get, they resent the hovering around to ensure their instructions are being followed.

For working professionals trying to achieve work-life balance, this means they aren’t quite free from domestic responsibilities. Supervision eats into their free time and confrontations over their grievances get more and more stressful. The search for a replacement is so daunting that most are grateful they have at least some help at home.

But why are domestic helps still relied on to perform a whole host of household tasks when labour-saving alternatives for some chores have been available for several years?

Take hand washing of dishes for example. Alternatives to this have been around decades - but there has always been a deep distrust of dishwashers among Indian homeowners. Despite the hassles of a domestic help, it is widely believed that a dishwasher simply cannot match up to the friction of a scrubber and soap driven by a pair of determined hands. “Ever seen a recently cooked-in kadhai?”, “Dishwashers are too foreign to be able to deal with a kadhai”, “What’s the point of pre-rinsing?”…and so on. The misconceptions about dishwashers still linger.

While these concerns weren’t unfounded once, the current generation of dishwashers have evolved greatly. Take the pre-rinsing myth for example. Modern dishwashers do not require pre-rinsing at all, further reducing human effort. Dishwashers also consume a fraction of the amount of water used in manual washing – maids commonly leave the tap running during the entire time they wash dishes leading to a lot of wastage. Dishwashers have also become quite versatile and allow for greater flexibility. Lighter loads and quicker time cycles are a possibility now - useful options for the busy professionals. The maximum gains are on the hygiene front. Eliminating the need for scrubbers and cleaning sponges, which are known bacteria hotbeds, dishwashers effectively sanitise the utensils by heating water to temperatures starting at 40C. The biggest myth, perhaps, surrounds the cost-effectiveness of dishwashers. They actually utilise much less energy than is commonly thought, between 1-1.05 kW/wash, and ought to ease any concerns about spikes in the electricity bill.

But what good is a dishwasher in an Indian kitchen if it can’t do justice to a soiled kadhai? Dishwashers, such as the range offered by Bosch, are in fact fast adapting to the unique needs of Indian cooking. The hallowed pair of hands are replaced by several programmes, most notably the Intensive Kadhai programme which uses increased water pressure to tackle stubborn oil and masala stains that are the mainstay of Indian cooking.

On the other hand, the HalfLoad option allows for fewer, lightly soiled utensils to be washed for when you desperately wish to check off the minor tasks on the to-do list. Bosch dishwashers have also been designed keeping Indian utensils in mind. The spacious baskets can accommodate bulky kadhais, tavaas, patilas and pressure cookers, as well as other stainless-steel utensils, microwave-safe plastic, melamine, ceramic and glassware from your kitchen arsenal.

With Bosch dishwashers, you get spotlessly clean and dry kitchenware, making the oily sheen, discoloured vessels and residual soap traces a memory of the past. With the chore of dishwashing reduced to just the loading of dishes, you can use your time previously spent on washing dishes or supervising your maid to activities you really care about; and all this along with noiseless operation, and water and energy savings. Opt for a life of #NoMoreDishStress with Bosch dishwashers. Click here to learn more. To schedule a dishwasher demo, call 1-800-266-1880.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.