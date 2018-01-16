Amitabh Bachchan’s love-hate saga with Twitter continues after losing followers overnight

On January 31, actor and prolific tweeter Amitabh Bachchan put up a curious post threatening to quit the micro-blogging website over a dramatic reduction in the number of his followers. This came a few days after a New York Times report on January 27 alleged that several prominent personalities, including actors, journalists, businesspersons and politicians, had paid Devumi, a third-party company, to have their followers artificially increased through fake profiles. The ensuing investigations saw several Twitter users lose many followers as more than a million ostensibly fake profiles disappeared from the website.

Bachchan was not mentioned in the New York Times report. It is not clear if the drop in his followers was linked to the investigation. But the 75-year-old actor did not seem pleased, as he made clear when he posted that it was time to get off Twitter.

T 2599 - TWITTER ..!!!?? you reduced my number of followers .. !!??HAHAHAHAHAHAHA .. !! thats a joke .. time to get off from you .. thank you for the ride .. 😠😠😠 .. there are many 'other' fish in the sea - and a lot more exciting !! pic.twitter.com/85c15pDif4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2018

Bachchan did not follow up on his threat. On Friday, he laughed off the issue saying that everyone is “Twittered”.

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA ...social media - you are a delight !! Following Followers & Tweets - you are a delight .. who to follow, you are a delight .. India Trends - you are delight ..

Each human in World a delight .. coz' we are all TWITTERED pic.twitter.com/pvpeFiPfPY — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 2, 2018

Bachchan’s resized Twitter follower list still counts 32.9 million people, but he has now dropped a place in the list of the most popular Indians on the social media platform. Previously second only to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bachchan is now in third place. Taking his spot is actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Bachchan’s outrage was greeted with shock and amusement on Twitter.

TWITTER?! Y U DO THEES?



Going by the picture he shared, Amit ji Bachchan ji shall now try to digitally strangle you. 🙄 https://t.co/XuiHMqHHyR — Meghnad (@Memeghnad) February 1, 2018

Twitter India

<('.')>

\"\..

./"L ' ,

' ,

',

Hopes of Amitabh Bachchan — Ama₹jeet Shinde ᶻᵉʳᵒ 💕 (@imANShinde) February 2, 2018

seeing Amitabh Bachchan unleash the full extent of his senility on Twitter makes me empathise with Jaya Bachchan even more. — call me by my handle (@schmaltzdisney) February 1, 2018

Some Twitter users suggested that the reason for the drop in Bachchan’s followers could be the actor’s decision to meet and greet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he visited India last month. Netanyahu’s itinerary included an event called Shalom Bollywood, where the politician met several film industry members, including the Bachchans and Karan Johar.

Some interpreted the action as the actor’s endorsement of Israel’s stance on the border dispute with Palestine even as he has stayed silent on pressing issues in India.

Absolutely. Selfies with Nethanyahu, the moan-wrath during Padmavati chaos, the silence on every wrongdoings of the Govt cost @SrBachchan his followers. — ZJ (@zujalal) January 31, 2018

Amitabh Bachchan lost 60k followers on Twitter.



Still better than losing your spine.

Right @SrBachchan sir? — Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) January 31, 2018

Bachchan’s social media game has irked Twitter users in the past too. In particular, there has been criticism and mockery of Bachchan’s curious habit of tweeting a thought or a statement with his own picture, or a still from his movies. These pictures usually have no connection with the content of the tweets.

T 2160 - FINALLY ..! Leonardo gets Best Actor at Oscars .. ! A considerate co star and a thorough gentleman ! pic.twitter.com/9ut6Htn6Dd — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 29, 2016

T 2508 - INDIA thrash the British .. !! Yuvraj, it is the champion that disproves with his proof .. you were an exceptional Champion today pic.twitter.com/DH3f7oWFgp — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 19, 2017

T 2188 - @msdhoni many congratulations .. another great example of your leadership ! So much to learn from you !! pic.twitter.com/tvUqbZqGs6 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 27, 2016

T 2474 - The 'yellow' yells ... YEEEAAAOOOOWWWLLLLLLLLL WWWOOWWW !! pic.twitter.com/LVGnEjNSOK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 16, 2016

For instance, during the downpour in Mumbai in August 2017 that waterlogged many parts of the city, disrupting rail and road traffic and imposing an unofficial shutdown, Bachchan joked about the calamity on Twitter. As always, his tweets were accompanied by a photo of himself.

T 2531 -

" Mumbai real estate prices hit an all time high -

Every building is now sea facing."~🤣🤣🤣🤣 from Prasoon Pandey pic.twitter.com/YIHFScHmY4 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

T 2531 - Don't try to fight nature .. don't put blame .. what did the most powerful nation in the World do against Hurricane Harvey ?? pic.twitter.com/rvSJXS0Zgl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 29, 2017

Twitter users promptly called him out for his posts.

Sir, please har tweet mein apna photo mat daliye. Please Sir. — Sohini (@Mittermaniac) August 29, 2017

He has gone crazy or what 😐 — Komal Verma (@wry_spectacles) August 29, 2017

He needs to turn off the data and go to sleep! — Totapari (@CoffeeNChirps) August 29, 2017

On the actor’s birthday on October 11 last year, several users parodied Bachchan’s quirky social media strategy by tweeting their best wishes to the actor, but with their own pictures.

T 2575 - Birthday greetings to Shahenshah of Bollywood @SrBachchan #Happy75thBirthdayABSir



Sent u sms of my bday greeting..hope u have seen it pic.twitter.com/ayPgiDknxA — Od (@odshek) October 10, 2017

Happy Birthday @SrBachchan ! A small token of love from my side to you ♥️🔥🔥♥️🔥🔥♥️ pic.twitter.com/W9GG7ooRJq — pinku (@LEDtvn) October 11, 2017

Bachchan has also used Twitter to air his grievance at younger actors who ignore his birthday greetings sent via text messages.

... and what about ME .. this is Amitabh Bachchan my dear .. i sent you an sms on your birthday and you never replied ..aaarrrgghh !!😡 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 12, 2017

hey .. but what about my intention .. sent you sms greetings for your birthday .. did not get a reply .. did you see it .. !??😗 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2017

It is perhaps fair criticism, since Bachchan firmly believes in responding to all messages, even those from his legion of fans on Twitter. The Bollywood veteran is courteous with his several million followers, and ensures that he never lets them feel ignored.

i dod reply i reply to you in Blog also — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 20, 2018

here is the reply — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 2, 2016

@StLouisgirl123 @CokyCrazyByAB not gone yet until reply to you .. GN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 10, 2015