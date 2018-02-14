After Khichdi and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, another popular TV sitcom is poised to make a comeback: Doordarshan’s Shrimaan Shrimati. Production on the new show, titled Shrimaan Shrimati Phir Se, is underway, Mumbai Mirror reported.

First aired in 1994, Shrimaan Shrimati chronicled the stories of two neighbours who are attracted to each other’s wives. The show was directed by Rajan Waghdhare and produced by Gautam and Markand Adhikari. It featured Jatin Kanakia, Rakesh Bedi, Reema Lagoo and Archana Puran Singh in the lead roles. Kanakia passed away in 1999, while Lagoo died in 2017.

The remake, also directed by Waghdare, has a new cast, including Barkha Bisht, Suresh Menon, Samir Shah and Sucheta Khanna as the two central couples.

Waghdare told Mumbai Mirror that they began shooting the show seven months ago and about 35 episodes have been completed. The launch date and channel are yet to be announced.

He said the remake will follow the script of the original series, written by Ashok Patole, but adapted to the times. “Our writer Ashok ji and the two lead actors – Jatin ji and Reema ji – aren’t with us anymore but we have been constantly asked about the show’s return,” Waghdare said. “So I reached out to the producers and came up with the idea to use the original script for the new season with new faces as Shrimaan Shrimati. The show was ahead of its time so we have used the same dialogue as well but with a contemporary touch.”

The director said they would try to bring in some of the original cast members for appearances on the show.