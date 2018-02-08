Web series on 1992 Harshad Mehta securities scam in the works

A web series on the 1992 stock market scam masterminded by stockbroker Harshad Mehta has been announced. Applause Entertainment, Sameer Nair, will produce a 10-episode adaptation of Sucheta Dalal and Debashis Basu’s 1993 book The Scam, which detailed how Mehta gamed the financial system by selling worthless bank receipts. No director has been announced yet.
The web series will chronicle the story of the broker who “discovers a loophole in the system and achieves overnight success in the stock market”, said a press release. The series will also talk about how Dalal, a Padma Shri-winning journalist, exposed the fraud.
“It is uncanny how the banking system continues to be exploited through systemic loopholes,” Dalal said in a statement about the web series. “It was Harshad Mehta using fake BR [bank receipts] in 1992. Now it is Nirav Modi using fake LoU [Letters of Undertaking]. As if nothing has changed.”
The Scam was first published in 1993 and was updated several times over the years, significantly, after the 1998-2001 Ketan Parekh scam came to light.
Applause Entertainment is also collaborating with Nagesh Kuknoor on the web series City of Dreams, a political drama. It has partnered with BBC Worldwide to produce the Indian versions of the popular television shows The Office and Criminal Justice.
As our parents grow older, our ‘adulting’ skills are tested like never before.
From answering every homework question to killing every monster under the bed, from soothing every wound with care to crushing anxiety by just the sound of their voice - parents understandably seemed like invincible, know-it-all superheroes all our childhood. It’s no wonder then that reality hits all of a sudden, the first time a parent falls and suffers a slip disc, or wears a thick pair of spectacles to read a restaurant menu - our parents are growing old, and older. It’s a slow process as our parents turn from superheroes to...human.
And just as slow to evolve are the dynamics of our relationship with them. Once upon a time, a peck on the cheek was a frequent ritual. As were handmade birthday cards every year from the artistically inclined, or declaring parents as ‘My Hero’ in school essays. Every parent-child duo could boast of an affectionate ritual - movie nights, cooking Sundays, reading favourite books together etc. The changed dynamic is indeed the most visible in the way we express our affection.
The affection is now expressed in more mature, more subtle ways - ways that mimics that of our own parents’ a lot. When did we start parenting our parents? Was it the first time we offered to foot the electricity bill, or drove them to the doctor, or dragged them along on a much-needed morning walk? Little did we know those innocent acts were but a start of a gradual role reversal.
In adulthood, children’s affection for their parents takes on a sense of responsibility. It includes everything from teaching them how to use smartphones effectively and contributing to family finances to tracking doctor’s appointments and ensuring medicine compliance. Worry and concern, though evidence of love, tend to largely replace old-fashioned patterns of affection between parents and children as the latter grow up.
It’s something that can be easily rectified, though. Start at the simplest - the old-fashioned peck on the cheek. When was the last time you gave your mom or dad a peck on the cheek like a spontaneous five-year-old - for no reason at all? Young parents can take their own children’s behaviour available as inspiration.
As young parents come to understand the responsibilities associated with caring for their parents, they also come to realise that they wouldn’t want their children to go through the same challenges. Creating a safe and secure environment for your family can help you strike a balance between the loving child in you and the caring, responsible adult that you are. A good life insurance plan can help families deal with unforeseen health crises by providing protection against financial loss. Having assurance of a measure of financial security for family can help ease financial tensions considerably, leaving you to focus on being a caring, affectionate child. Moreover,you can eliminate some of the worry for your children when they grow up – as the video below shows.
To learn more about life insurance plans available for your family, see here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.