Amazon Prime Video to co-produce Marie Curie biopic ‘Radioactive’, starring Rosamund Pike

Amazon Prime Video has joined Studiocanal to co-produce Marjane Satrapi’s Radioactive, a biopic on Marie Curie, Variety reported. The film stars Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) as the Polish-born physicist and chemist known for developing the theory of radioactivity and discovering polonium and radium.
Curie is the first and only woman to win the Nobel Prize twice and the only person to get the award in two different sciences, physics and chemistry.
Radioactive chronicles the scientific and romantic relationship between Curie and her husband, Pierre. Written by Jack Thorne, the film is based on Lauren Redniss’s 2010 graphic novel Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie: A Tale of Love and Fallout. Amazon has acquired the international rights to distribute Radioactive in territories apart from France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.
Satrapi had previously told Deadline that Radioactive is not just a biopic on a path-breaking figure. “It tells the story of radioactivity from its discovery until today, the humanist approach of the Curie couple with their discovery, the cynicism of some about its use and the effect it has had on our world until today,” she said. The film’s shooting recently began in Budapest.
Satrapi rose to fame with her autobiographical graphic novels Persepolis, which narrate the story of her childhood in Iran in the backdrop of the Islamic Revolution. She has also co-written and directed an animated film adaptation of the books of the same name, which won the Jury Prize at the 2007 Cannes Film Festival and was nominated for Academy, BAFTA and Golden Globe awards.
Satrapi was initially meant to direct the film adaptation of Romain Puertolas’s novel The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir Who Got Trapped In An Ikea Wardrobe. That movie, titled The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir and featuring Dhanush, is now being directed by Ken Scott.