In the trailer for Abhinay Deo’s upcoming dark comedy Blackmail, Irrfan Khan’s character Dev asks his friend: “One evening, a husband comes back home early to surprise his wife. What he ends up seeing in his bedroom is his wife in bed with another man. You know what he does after that?”

Deo’s trailer contemplates two options. Kill the lover? Or, kill the wife?

But it’s a third option that the film intends to pursue. “The husband begins to blackmail the lover,” says Dev.

What follows are a series of twists and turns with tragicomic outcome: the blackmailer becomes the blackmailed.

Blackmail is Delhi Belly director Deo’s fourth film and will be released on April 16. Written by Parveez Sheikh, the film also stars Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh and Omi Vaidya.