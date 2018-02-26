Hollywood studio Fox Searchlight and producer DeVon Franklin will produce Flamin’ Ho, a biopic on businessman Richard Montanez, the founder of the cheese-flavoured snack Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, reported Variety.

“The film follows Montanez, the son of an immigrant, who grew up as a migrant farm worker picking grapes in the fields of Southern California before becoming a janitor at Frito-Lay,” reported the publication. “It was while working at the company that Montanez came up with the idea to create Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, transforming the Frito-Lay brand into a pop culture phenomenon and disrupting the entire food industry in the process.”

Montanez is widely regarded for his skills at multicultural marketing, added the report.

Based on an initial pitch developed along with Franklin, the script will be written by Lewis Colick of October Sky and Charlie St Cloud fame.