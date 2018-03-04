The trailer for the new movie by Blue is the Warmest Colour director Abdellatif Kechiche is out. Mektoub My Love: Canto Uno, Kechiche’s first film since his lesbian romance won the Palme d’or in 2013, will be released in France on March 21.

‘“Mekhtoub’ follows a young screenwriter named Amin who travels from Paris to his hometown on the Mediterranean for the summer,” Indiewire reported. “He spends his days at beaches and in bars with childhood friends and his sexually-charged older cousin, Tom. Amin eventually meets a producer who offers to finance his first film, which presents the young man with numerous choices that could change his life. The cast includes newcomers like Shain Boumedine, Ophelie Bau, Salim Kechiouche, and Lou Luttiau.”

The trailer celebrates the rush of love and sexual discovery. The film runs over three hours, Indiewire reported, is the first of a planned trilogy, and is set against a backdrop of Franco-Tunisian identity, in keeping with the director’s own cultural heritage.