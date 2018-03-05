After his successful standup special Homecoming King with Netflix, Hasan Minhaj will host an upcoming weekly show on the streaming service. “Minhaj’s comedy show will explore the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity,” the show’s synopsis in a press note read. “Each week, Minhaj will bring his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.”

The programme will be rolled out later in the year.

Minhaj, who has worked with Jon Stewart, had hosted the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2017, which was boycotted by Donald Trump. “I’m thrilled to be joining the Netflix family as the country braces for another election season,” Minhaj said in the press note. “And like you, I cannot wait to find out who Putin picks this time.”

Bela Bajaria, the Vice President of Content for Netflix, said that Minhaj was a comedian with a unique point of view. “He is a brilliant performer, who is hilarious both on stage and off, and more importantly he isn’t afraid to share his thoughtful voice and unique perspective,” Bajaria said.