Amazon cancels ‘Mozart in the Jungle’ after four seasons

Amazon has cancelled its Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning comedy Mozart in the Jungle after four seasons, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The cancellation of the drama is new chief Jennifer Salke’s first major programming decision. Salke, who joined Amazon two weeks ago, is reportedly looking to “shift away from niche indie projects and deliver broader, big-budget swings in an attempt to land the next Game of Thrones”.
Created by Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Alex Timbers, and directed by Paul Weitz, Mozart in the Jungle is based on Blair Tindall’s 2005 memoir of the same name. The show centres on members of the New York Symphony, and their conflicts, politics and dreams. The show stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Lola Kirke, Malcolm McDowell, Bernadette Peters, Hannah Dunne, Saffron Burrows and Schwartzman. All episodes of the fourth season were launched on Amazon in February.
Apart from Mozart in the Jungle, Amazon has also dropped its comedies One Mississippi, I Love Dick, and Jean-Claude Van Johnson.