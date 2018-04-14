Shooting film songs

Picture the song: ‘Hungama Ho Gaya’ from ‘Queen’ is the rare remix that actually works

The track is a clever tribute to the original number from the Sanjeev Kumar-starrer ‘Anhonee’.

by 
Kangana Ranaut in Queen | Phantom Films/Viacom18

Has any remix or reboot of a popular Hindi song ever worked? The answer is a firm and loud “No, never ever!” when you consider the evidence, which ranges from Hawa Hawai to Ek Do Teen. Producers and composers keen on basking in reflected glory have forgotten the purpose of the remix, which is to re-imagine a tune rather merely re-record it with redundant flourishes (such as adding a rap track). The placement of the new versions in movies further displays an impoverishment in imagination – they are usually dance numbers that don’t have a place within the story except to encourage a peek at the smartphone screen or a quick visit to the facility.

There are exceptions. Vikas Bahl’s Queen (2014) has an enjoyable soundtrack by Amit Trivedi, which includes a remixed song that actually works. Rani (Kangana Ranaut) has been ditched at the altar, and she decides to go ahead with the planned honeymoon to Europe. The life-altering journey begins in Paris, where she is adopted by the sultry and generous-hearted Vijaylakshmi (Lisa Haydon). Dressed in a kurti, jeans and a grandmother sweater and clutching a cheap bag, Rani hardly looks like the average woman about town. She is initially nervous and awkward at a pub, but encouraged by the free-flowing alcohol, Vijaylakshmi’s encouragement and the familiar sound of a Hindi film song, Rani begins to move her feet.

As Asha Bhosle’s high-pitched voice in Hungama Go Gaya resounds through the pub, the bag is flung aside and the sweater flies off too. Ranaut’s body language indicates a woman determined to have a good time, while her shifting expressions brilliantly reflect the turmoil in her heart. Ranaut, like the song itself, is a sensation in this moment.

Play
Hungama Ho Gaya, Queen (2014).

The original tune featured in Ravi Tandon’s enjoyable suspense thriller Anhonee (1973). An unsolved murder binds together Sunil (Sanjeev Kumar), the saintly Rekha (Leena Chandavarkar), her stepmother (Kamini Kaushal), and a host of nightclub creatures including Rita (Bindu). Rita runs a gambling den, and before being hauled up for her role in the murder plot, she takes to the dance floor in a display of abandon.

Composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and written by Verma Malik, Hungama Ho Gaya is a typical 1970s cabaret number dedicated to the joys of liquor. The lyrics make a case for equal treatment – why is it that only I cause a sensation when I drink, Rita demands to know.

Bahl intelligently channels the hedonistic spirit behind the words in Queen. Egged on by the song’s catchy beats and defiant chorus, Rani discovers her inner Rita. She drinks, dances wildly, lets down her hair, and puts aside her humiliation. Rani will never be the same again, just like Rita, who is reformed after her performance and helps push Anhonee towards its resolution.

Play
Hungama Ho Gaya, Anhonee (1973).
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Cultivating a car racing culture

How one of the most successful race car marques made car racing more attractive, accessible and affordable.

Dickon Siddall

Though usually known for their pop culture influence, the initials MG have also been a prominent part of motor sporting history since its early days. MG’s sporting pedigree can be traced back to its very first car, which was built specifically for competition. It won the gold medal at the 1925 Land’s End Trail.

The affordable and cheerful M-type Midget later emerged as the preference for enthusiasts seeking to race on a budget after an impressive win at the 1930 Brooklands Double-Twelve Race. In 1933, the C-type Midget made the fastest finish in its class at 24 Hours of Le Mans - the most prestigious endurance car race in the world. Just two years later, an MG K3 won the overall race, which also featured a memorable run by the Dancing Daughters in MG P-types. The F1 legend, Sir Stirling Moss, too has clocked the Le Mans in an MG. The MG EX181, Moss’ car, was also called the ‘roaring raindrop’.

MG’s first land speed record came in 1931 from the MG EX120 - more popularly known as ‘The Magic Midget’ - which became the first 750cc car to exceed 100mph speed. Eight years later, Major Goldie Gardner, an English racing legend, topped 200mph in an MG EX135, becoming the first in the world to do so in a light car. Between 1930 and 1959, MG broke no less than 43 records.

Many of MG’s star cars on the circuit went on to become pop culture sensations. Technology from MG’s race cars trickled down to its flagship offerings - a combination of comfort with the agility of race cars. Midget, for example, made the transition from the race track to the streets effortlessly, as did the Magnette and the MGB. By producing what are essentially functional sporty cars, MG also enabled the culture of racing across the world. A community of MG car owners united by a passion for racing and the brand quickly formed and the MG Car Club was instituted as early as 1930.

The MG Car Club (MGCC), has emerged as the most active single Marque race organising club in the UK. It caters to all racing disciplines and MG models, including the classic variety and has helped make car racing an affordable sport. The MG Metro Cup, for example, provides exposure to amateurs in saloon car racing at an affordable cost by providing fee reimbursements, refunds, age-based fee concessions etc. Some championships, such as MG Trophy, arrange tuition and professional guidance for drivers that seek coaching. Continental MG Racing even cuts down on the traditional costs such as membership, registration and entry costs.

MG’s efforts to make race car driving more accessible seem to be paying off. Over the past two decades, several enthusiasts who started their career with MG races have progressed to more advanced championships. MG Motor, and its passionate MG club members, have been instrumental in shaping the culture of car racing. And as the video below shows, this community is being built in India as well.

Play

To know more about the brand, click here. And follow them on Facebook and Instagram for great pictures of their vintage and new models.

This article was produced by Scroll Brand Studio on behalf of MG and not by the Scroll editorial team.