Mary Shelley will be the subject of the next season of National Geographic’s ‘Genius’

Mary Shelley, the author of the legendary novel Frankenstein, will be the subject of the third installment of National Geographic’s anthology series Genius, reported Variety. In its first and second seasons, the series had explored the lives of Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso.
“Mary Shelley’s ‘Frankenstein’ left an indelible mark on generations of imaginations,” said Carolyn Bernstein, executive vice president, global development and production for National Geographic Global Networks. “Equally inspiring is the story of Shelley’s relentless innovation, coupled with her desire to live on her own unconventional terms despite immense societal and cultural obstacles.”
Published in 1818, Shelley’s novel tells the story of Victor Frankenstein, a scientist who creates a sentient creature that is grotesque in its appearance.
“Mary Shelley has inspired countless filmmakers with her tale of the wretch brought to life by science gone wrong, but very few have fully captured her insightful reflections on society in the myth she left behind,” added executive producer Ron Howard. “Few know of her struggles due to gender inequities, her additional writings, her influence on other historically significant individuals and society at large.”
The cast for the third season, which is set to be premiered in 2019, has not yet been decided. It will be produced by Fox 21 Television Studio.
A Hollywood biopic of the writer will be released in May. Directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour, the movie, titled Mary Shelley, stars Elle Fanning in the lead role.