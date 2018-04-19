Trailer talk: Vijay Deverakonda isn’t just a regular cab driver in ‘Taxiwaala’

A series of bizarre scenes feature in the teaser for Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming thriller Taxiwaala: a doctor and a compounder appear paralysed in a hospital corridor; a man seems to be stuck in mid-air in an elevator shaft; there’s a masked man and a speeding car; a patient wakes up screaming on a hospital bed.
“Recently a young man in Kerala wanted to try this and killed his own family,” says a man to a bunch of students in a classroom without revealing much else. Vijay Deverakonda’s character, a taxi driver, makes an entry, and one is led to believe that this character definitely knows something.
“Ladies and Gentleman, with dance performances and acting like never before, with wonderful actors and actresses, we welcome you to this folk film,” the teaser declares.
Directed and written by Rahul Sankrityan, the film also stars Priyanka Jawalkar and Malavika Nair. The release date hasn’t been announced.
A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.
If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.
Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.
Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.
Irish Apple Crisp
This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.
Caramel and Whiskey Sauce
Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.
Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes
Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.
These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.
Follow Jameson on Instagram for events and ideas on having a good time, the Irish way.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.