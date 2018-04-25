Entertainment News

‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ now gets a May 25 release date

The movie has been delayed several times owing to a public tussle between the co-producers.

Zee Studios, KriArj Entertainment, Kyta Productions and JA Entertainment

The embattled Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, starring John Abraham, has finalised a release date of May 25. The sparring co-producers JA Entertainment, owned by Abraham, and KriArj Entertainment jointly announced the release date on Tuesday, suggesting that they had resolved their differences.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu is based on the nuclear tests conducted in Pokhran in 1998, after which India announced itself to the world as a nuclear-powered country. The movie stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani along with Abraham.

The movie was first supposed to come out in December 2017, but was delayed several times owing to a public spat between Abraham and Prerna Aroraa’s KriArj Entertainment. While Abraham alleged that KriArj Entertainment had defaulted on payments, leading to delays in the release, Aroraa claimed that budget overruns had thwarted the project. Abraham had also accused Aroraa of making defamatory statements against him and blocking online publicity materials he had released to promote the film.

