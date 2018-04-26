Vishal Bhardwaj and Junglee Pictures to make ‘Talvar’ sequel on the Gurugram school murder

After collaborating on the 2015 film Talvar about the Aarushi Talwar murder case, Junglee Pictures and Vishal Bharadwaj will team up for a movie based on the murder of a seven-year-old in Ryan International School, Gurugam, in 2017, reported Bombay Times. The film will develop Talvar into a franchise of sorts of true-crime movies.
Seven-year-old Pradhyumn Thakur was found murdered in the bathroom of the Gurugram school on September 8. A Class 11 student of the same school was arrested in the case. The police had initially arrested a bus conductor for the murder, but he was later acquitted by a special court. Investigation into the case is ongoing.
Bhardwaj will write the screenplay for the film, currently being referred to as Talvar 2. The director is yet to be announced.
Talvar, starring Irrfan Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma and Neeraj Kabi, was directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film was a dramatised version of the 2008 double murder of Aarushi and the Talwar family’s domestic help, Hemraj, and raised questions about the investigation. Aarushi’s parents were arrested for the murders and eventually acquitted by the High Court in October 2017.
“Talvar was about much more than the heinous crime itself, the film held up a mirror to society and exposed several loopholes in the system,” Bhardwaj told Bombay Times. “Such crimes shake the very moral fabric of society and need to be analysed in a much deeper sense. The world is not just black and white, there’s more to a crime than just victim and perpetrator. That’s why we have decided to continue making true crime procedurals like Talvar.”