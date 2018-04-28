Jackie Shroff and Vikrant Massey to star in web series adaptation of BBC’s ‘Criminal Justice’

Tigmanshu Dhulia will direct the Indian adaptation of BBC’s acclaimed television show Criminal Justice for a web series starring Jackie Shroff, Vikrant Massey and Pankaj Tripathi, IANS reported. The Indian series will also be titled Criminal Justice. Dhulia will be sharing directorial duties with Vishal Furia (Lapachhapi).

Co-produced by BBC Studios India and Applause Entertainment, the 2008 show has been adapted for Indian audiences by Shridhar Raghavan. The cast includes Mita Vashisht and Anupriya Goenka.

The original series, written by Peter Moffat and starring Ben Whishaw, explores the flaws in the criminal justice system through the case study of a young man who is falsely accused of murdering a woman.

The show was remade by HBO in 2016 as the critically acclaimed miniseries The Night Of. Riz Ahmed played a Pakistani American who gets accused of murder and is defended by John Turturro’s lawyer.

“The day Shridhar narrated the script and my role, I knew this was it,” Shroff told IANS. “The script brought out a host of emotions in me and I hope it does that to the viewers, too. It is mysterious, heart-pounding, unpredictable, thrilling and keeps you hooked and on the edge of the seat waiting for answers you thought you knew.”

Massey, who plays the central character in the show, added that he was a fan of the original: “What I liked most about my role, was the intensity of the character. And with an outstanding director like Tigmanshu behind the camera, I am looking forward to seeing this character unfold.”