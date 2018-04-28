Entertainment News

Jackie Shroff and Vikrant Massey to star in web series adaptation of BBC’s ‘Criminal Justice’

The web series will be directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and Vishal Furia.

by 
Vikrant Massey

Tigmanshu Dhulia will direct the Indian adaptation of BBC’s acclaimed television show Criminal Justice for a web series starring Jackie Shroff, Vikrant Massey and Pankaj Tripathi, IANS reported. The Indian series will also be titled Criminal Justice. Dhulia will be sharing directorial duties with Vishal Furia (Lapachhapi).

Co-produced by BBC Studios India and Applause Entertainment, the 2008 show has been adapted for Indian audiences by Shridhar Raghavan. The cast includes Mita Vashisht and Anupriya Goenka.

The original series, written by Peter Moffat and starring Ben Whishaw, explores the flaws in the criminal justice system through the case study of a young man who is falsely accused of murdering a woman.

Play
Criminal Justice.

The show was remade by HBO in 2016 as the critically acclaimed miniseries The Night Of. Riz Ahmed played a Pakistani American who gets accused of murder and is defended by John Turturro’s lawyer.

“The day Shridhar narrated the script and my role, I knew this was it,” Shroff told IANS. “The script brought out a host of emotions in me and I hope it does that to the viewers, too. It is mysterious, heart-pounding, unpredictable, thrilling and keeps you hooked and on the edge of the seat waiting for answers you thought you knew.”

Massey, who plays the central character in the show, added that he was a fan of the original: “What I liked most about my role, was the intensity of the character. And with an outstanding director like Tigmanshu behind the camera, I am looking forward to seeing this character unfold.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

From only one optic fibre cable to a revolutionary 4G connection, Ladakh’s connectivity gets a boost

And it enabled Sonam Wangchuk, Ladakh’s foremost innovator, to stream the first live seminar from the valley.

Shutterstock

You probably have heard of Ladakh’s beloved educationist and innovator, Sonam Wangchuk. He was the inspiration behind Phunsukh Wangdu, the whimsical, genius protagonist of the 2009 film, 3 Idiots.

As an engineer, he pioneered innovative concepts such as Ice Stupas - vertical ice towers developed to combat Ladakh’s acute water scarcity during spring. Wangchuk’s dream project, though, is the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) - an alternative university where youth from different Himalayan countries will convene to research on issues faced by mountain people. This ambitious project, trying to foster collaboration, will benefit tremendously from good connectivity in the region.

Recently, Wangchuk spoke about the potential improved connectivity holds for people of Ladakh in a Facebook post.

This Sunday was very special for me. It was perhaps the first time ever that a person in Ladakh addressed a live seminar in another city using video-conferencing over public Internet.

— Sonam Wangchuk

About 250 Ladakhi students studying in Chandigarh connected with Wangchuk for the seminar, which was organised by the Ladakh Students Association. As is to be expected of a passionate teacher, Wangchuk was quick to emphasise to students the importance of balancing of digital and offline lives.

Sonam Wangchuk thanked Airtel for making 4G connectivity a reality in Ladakh. Having launched in December 2017, Airtel became the first operator to provide 4G services in the Ladakh, and will serve around 130 towns and villages in Dras, Kargil and Leh regions. 4G availability in Ladakh benefits not only the local population, but also the large number of tourists that visit the Ladakh region every year.

High-speed data services will now be available at popular destinations such as Kargil War Memorial, Shanti Stupa, Leh Palace and more. To read and share Sonam Wangchuck’s Facebook post, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Airtel and not by the Scroll editorial team.