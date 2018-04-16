Tamil comedy ‘Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu’ under fire for alleged homophobia, misogyny

Tamil adult comedy Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, which was released on May 4, is facing a flurry of criticism over its alleged misogynistic and homophobic content.

Transgender activist Apsara Reddy and LGBT organisation Chennai Dost have filed a complaint with Chennai commissioner AK Viswanathan against the portrayal of women and a queer character in the film, The News Minute said. They will also meet Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council Chief Vishal Krishna to demand an apology from director Santhosh P Jayakumar and lead actor Gautham Karthik.

Additionally, the Tamil Nadu Students and Youth Federation has reportedly filed a police complaint against the film, claiming that it projects women in a bad light.

Conservative members of the film industry have lashed out against the movie. Director Bharathiraaja issued a statement calling for a boycott of the movie – though he didn’t refer to it by name – and condemned the Central Board of Film Certification for clearing it for release, Times of India reported. Producer J Satish Kumar criticised the film in a series of tweets.

Wish #cbfc for great gesture censoring with so much social responsibility #IruttuArayilMurattuKuthu fabulous work by #censor board members wish entire #cbfc to continue encouraging this kind of films that society needs so good messages for our youngsters — J Satish Kumar (@JSKfilmcorp) May 7, 2018

When #padmavati had #censor issues I was wondering but now only I came to know #Padmavati is not as good as #IruttuArayilMurattuKuthu so now #cbfc as clearly guided us norms how to film and what to film thanks for guidelines — J Satish Kumar (@JSKfilmcorp) May 7, 2018

Apart from Karthik, Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuththu stars Vaibhavi Shandilya, Karunakaran, Bala Saravanan and Rajendran. The movie is about a ghost who traps two couples in a bungalow because she wants to have sex with one of the men. The adult-rated film is doing well at the box office and has earned Rs 10 crore since its release.

In the film, a homosexual character is told that gay encounters don’t count as a loss of virginity, The News Minute said, while a straight man claims that that the safety of men in public spaces is threatened by gay men. The film also mocks the rape of a straight man by the homosexual character, according to the report.

Reddy told The News Minute that Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu portrays homosexuals as “sex-starved” and “devious”.

“Such films incite crimes against women and LGBTQI+ people,” she said. “It is behind such artistic work that bullies and people who discriminate against others on the basis of sexuality and gender hide.”