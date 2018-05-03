Jordan Peele’s next film titled ‘Us’, Lupita Nyong’o and Elizabeth Moss in talks to star

Jordan Peele’s next film after 2017’s commercial and critical success Get Out will be titled Us, the filmmaker announced on his social media accounts on Tuesday. Peele also shared a poster for the film, which will be in theatres in March 2019. Details of the plot are still under wraps.
According to reports in Variety and Deadline, Lupita Nyong’o and Elizabeth Moss are in talks to play the lead roles. Moss currently appears in the television series The Handmaid’s Tale. Nyong’o, who was last seen in Black Panther (2018), will make her next appearance in Abe Forsythe’s Zombie comedy Little Monsters.
Produced by Universal Pictures and Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions, Us will be written and directed by Peele. The project is part of Peele’s deal with the studio to produce a range of films, including several micro-budget projects, with Get Out co-producer Jason Blum.
Peele’s directorial debut Get Out, a horror-comedy on racism that centres on a black man (Daniel Kaluuya) who unearths a disturbing secret when he meets the family of his white girlfriend (Allison Williams), won Peele the Academy Award for Best Screenplay.
Peele told The Hollywood Reporter in February that for his next movie, he intends to play with genres again, but wants to tackle a different social issue. “One thing I know is that this is genre; and playing around with the thriller, horror, action, fun genre of intrigue is my favourite,” he said. “That’s my sweet spot. So I think tonally it should resemble Get Out. That said, I want to make a completely different movie. I want to address something different than race in the next one.”