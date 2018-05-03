Priyanka Chopra-starrer ‘Quantico’ dropped due to poor ratings

Priyanka Chopra’s series Quantico has been cancelled after three seasons by television network ABC. Produced by ABC and created by Joshua Safran, Quantico revolves around a young Federal Bureau of Investigation recruit named Alex Parrish (Chopra) who becomes the prime suspect of a terrorist attack after she graduates from the FBI Academy. After Parrish proves her innocence, she works as an undercover agent for the Central Intelligence Agency, helping to uncover a rogue faction within the agency. However, Parrish is forced to flee the country after she publicly exposes a corrupt politician. In the third season, she returns to the United States of America after her friend Shelby is kidnapped by an international arms dealer.
The show was launched on September 27, 2015. The latest and third season was premiered on April 26, 2017, after a year’s gap, and reportedly opened to poor viewership. The show underwent several changes in its latest season after Michael Seitzman replaced Safran as the showrunner.
“After being off the air for nearly a year, the premiere opened to a lackluster 0.5 rating in the adults 18-49 demo and less than 3 million total viewers — tying its series low,” The Hollywood Reporter noted. “Still, the ABC Studios-produced drama has strong international sales, thanks in part to Chopra’s massive following.”